Leftist Thugs Guarantee Another Scalise Tragedy

Someone is going to get killed. We have gone beyond the severed presidential head help by the unfunny and untalented Kathy Griffin to mob action, including the physical harassment of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen who just days before was drummed out of a Mexican restaurant by left-wing activists protesting the separation of children from parents caught crossing the border illegally.

A cabal of protesters gathered outside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Virginia townhouse Friday morning, blasting audio of crying immigrant children and chanting “No justice, no sleep.” The small crowd of about two dozen protesters was led by CREDO Action, a progressive grassroots organization. Video posted to social media shows the protesters repeatedly yelling, “Shame!” as Nielsen leaves her home and enters a vehicle. “History will remember you!” shouted one protester with a British accent. “You belong in the Hague! You’re a modern-day Nazi!”

Well, we all know what happened to the Nazis. They were hunted down worldwide and executed. The left’s incitement of physical violence through rhetoric and mob action is excused or ignored by a leftist media who go into spasms of righteous indignation after every presidential tweet.

In the days of civil discourse, ideological opponents would target each other’s rhetoric, not each other. What you said was evil or inappropriate and must be denounced. Now, following Saul Alinsky’s playbook, it is not what conservatives stand for that is evil. Conservatives themselves are evil. They must be thrown out of restaurants, confronted at their homes and, yes, shot on baseball practice fields.

One wonders if it had been Peter Fonda instead of Sarah Huckabee Sanders who chose to dine at the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia. Would restaurant co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson have asked the C-list actor, who suggested that President Trump’s son deserved an unspeakable fate while suggesting Trump supporters be hunted down and harassed, or worse, to leave because “the restaurant has certain standards”?

One wonders if those standards would have applied to Peter Fonda, who apparently has a movie coming out. Certainly the Roseanne Barr standard for indignant lefties does not apply to him:

Roseanne Barr literally had her career destroyed by the establishment media and Hollywood a few weeks ago over one racist Tweet. Peter Fonda, however, has been given a free pass by the establishment media and Hollywood’s #MeToo activists after tweeting out a call to have a child raped and a woman sexually abused and humiliated…

Never forget that Fonda sent out a call for mob violence, a call for a child (the 11-year-old son of President Trump) to be kidnapped from his mother and thrown in a cage with pedophiles. Peter Fonda sought to orchestrate mob action that would result in the gang-rape of an innocent child… “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES,” Fonda’s Tuesday night tweet read. But Fonda wasn’t done. He also called on his mob to terrorize the children of ICE agents. “[W]e only need to surround their schools and scare the sh*t out of them and worry the f*ck out of the agents frm CBE ICE & REGULAR BORDER PATROL AGENTS. WE NEED TO SCARE THE F*CK OUT OF THEM! NEED TO MAKE THEIR CHILDREN WORRY NOW,” Fonda demanded. Then Fonda turned his hate towards two women, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who he attacked with the sexist slur “gash,” and Kirstjen Nielsen, the Department of Homeland Security, who he wanted to see stripped naked and publicly whipped.

This incendiary rhetoric and physical confrontation is a reminder of the heated leftist rhetoric that preceded and inspired a gunman to hunt down and shoot Republican congressmen at a baseball practice field in Arlington, Virginia. Then, too, it was suggested by some that the targets of the gunman had it coming, as some say of the targets of current leftist thugs.

Typical was MSNBC’s Joy Ann Reid, who, in an appalling example of the left’s pathological hatred of anything and anyone conservative, said, in not so many words, that Rep. Steve Scalise kind of had it coming when a Bernie Sanders volunteer tried to assassinate him and his GOP colleagues as they practiced for the annual baseball game between Democrats and Republicans in Congress. As Fox News reported:

As Rep. Steve Scalise lay in his hospital bed recovering after he was shot by a maniac gunman who was hunting congressional Republicans, an MSNBC host asked whether the House Majority Whip’s life-threatening injuries meant Americans had to “ignore” his political positions. Joy Ann Reid on Saturday cited Scalise’s positions on ObamaCare and gay marriage as among the concerning “moral” issues she felt couldn’t be overlooked despite his critical injury at the hands of a left-leaning lunatic who opened fire at a GOP baseball practice on June 14. “There’s a whole country out there and a lot of people, at least in my Twitter timeline, and it’s a delicate thing, because everybody is wishing the congressman well and hoping that he recovers, but Steve Scalise has a history that we’ve all been forced to sort of ignore on race,” Reid said.

Joy Ann Reid’s litany of Scalise’s crimes against humanity for which he deserved being target for assassination reveal how skewed to left is the moral compass of those on the left:

'He did come to leadership after some controversy over attending a white nationalist event, which he says he didn't know what it was. 'He also co-sponsored a bill to amend the Constitution to define marriage as between a man and a woman. He voted for the House healthcare bill, which as you said would gut healthcare for millions of people including three million children and he cosponsored a bill to repeal the ban on semiautomatic weapons.'

While Joy Ann Reid can be dismissed as a left-wing gadfly on a cable network, CBS’ Scott Pelley supposedly represented mainstream media and its professed objectivity and fairness. But there he was, blaming Scalise’s shooting on Scalise’s own rhetoric:

Thursday evening, CBS's Scott Pelley, who officially ended his tenure as the network's Evening News anchor the following evening, told viewers that "It's time to ask whether the attack on the United States Congress Wednesday was foreseeable, predictable and, to some degree, self-inflicted." It's clear from Pelley's subsequent commentary that his answers to all three elements are "Yes." It's equally clear from the examples he supplied as support that he sees (or wants viewers to see) the problem as predominantly about the conduct of those on the right.

Self-inflicted? As has been noted on this site, the Alexandria shooter woke up one morning intent on killing Republicans, not because of anything they’ve said or done, but because Democratic leaders from Nancy Pelosi, to Bernie Sanders, to Jerry Brown to Maxine Waters, have said Republican policies, from healthcare to climate change, will kill people or are Nazi-inspired, keep setting off the leftist loons determined to save mankind.

Not surprisingly, Rep. Maxine Waters has embraced the civilized concept of mob rule:

On Saturday night, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters encouraged the type of recent protests against President Trump as seen in several Washington, DC and Virginia area restaurants, saying that she has "no sympathy" for those who serve in the administration and that the public should "turn on them" and "absolutely harass" White House officials while they are doing normal every day activities… Rep. Waters then went further, adding that members of the Trump administration who continue to serve and defend the president should be harangued at gas stations, restaurants, and while shopping at department stores. "They know what they are doing is wrong," said Rep. Waters. And for that, the public should ridicule and protest them every chance they get, according to the California congresswoman.

Just as in the case of Steve Scalise, those on the left are suggesting that Sarah Sanders, Kirstjen Nielsen, and even young Baron Trump, deserve the vitriol and confrontation directed at them. Their hateful end-justifies-the-means rhetoric will likely inspire someone like the loon who shot up an Alexandria baseball field to take similar action.

After all, if you believe in securing the border and enforcing the nation’s laws, you have it coming.

Daniel John Sobieski is a free lance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.