Bernie Sanders rightly and correctly disavowed the crimes of a volunteer whose actions he could not envision or control. Yet he and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have spent the time since President Trump’s election yelling fire in the political theatre we call democracy, warning endlessly that people will die because of the Trump agenda, painting apocalyptic visions of planetary doom. With them claiming the Republican agenda is dooming the sick, the elderly, and the planet itself, was it so surprising that another liberal infused with the left’s messianic complex, would try to save us all by killing Republicans trying to implement Trump’s agenda?

As moving as the “Kumbaya” moments at the Congressional baseball game were on Thursday, we cannot and should not forget that it was a Bernie Sanders supporter, inspired by what Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis called “ political rhetorical terrorism ,” that inspired the leftist loon who set out to assassinate Republicans practicing for the charity game.

There sat House Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a pregame interview making nice and channeling Rodney King’s mantra of can’t we all just get along. As The Hill reported:

Republican and Democratic leaders stressed unity Thursday night as members of both parties gathered for the annual congressional baseball game a day after a gunman opened fire at a practice, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and three others. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appeared together in their first-ever joint interview on CNN, where they offered well wishes for Scalise, who remained in critical condition Thursday evening. "Tonight we're all Team Scalise," Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper, as she and Ryan sported LSU apparel in a nod to the Louisiana lawmaker's alma mater. Mentioning their shared heritage, Pelosi joked, "We have an Italian connection."… Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also appeared together in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper to stress unity. “There’s a lot of heated rhetoric from all different directions. It doesn’t excuse this. It doesn’t condone it," Schumer said. "It’s a good reminder that maybe we can bring the temperature down across the country and the congress and everywhere else.”

But as former Arkansas Governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has pointed out, in order to dial down the rhetoric, one must have a working moral thermostat. That the Democrats do not have. What they have is venomous anger stemming from Donald Trump’s theft of their inheritance, his cessation of their fundamental transformation of America. Donald Trump denied them the power to control every facet of our lives. Building a border wall denies them the open borders they seek. Leaving the Paris Accords, repealing EPA regulations, and unleashing domestic energy will poison the planet. Repealing ObamaCare and replacing it with market-driven health care will deny them cradle-to-grave control or our lives. How do they hate Trump and the Republicans? Let us count the ways.

The day after the Scalise shooting and calling for unity on the House floor, Pelosi was back stirring the pot and, not looking in the mirror, took a shot at Fox News for inspiring the crazies:

A day after calling for political unity in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting, top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi returned to the partisan scuffle Thursday by suggesting Fox News is responsible for inflaming tensions – and ripping Republicans for “outrageous” comments blaming rhetoric on the left. Speaking with reporters, Pelosi invoked Fox News as she recalled a man who was jailed years ago for threats against her. “His mother said, `He just watches too much Fox TV.’ That’s what she said,” Pelosi said.

Just what Fox News said about Pelosi to inspire threats against her Pelosi does not say, but its safe to say Fox News did not say her policies would kill people. Pelosi should remember her own words as reported by the Washington Examiner:

With less than one week until Obamacare enrollment concludes, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi used congressional Democrats' inaugural weekly address to warn of the catastrophic effects repealing the law would have on the public. Tragically, repeal of the Affordable Care Act will lead to death, disability and suffering.

Imagine that. Quite a call to arms for the Alexandria assassin to attack the congressional leaders who would impose “death, disability, and suffering” on the American people. Similarly, Bernie Sanders can disavow the shooter but he can’t disavow his own inflammatory rhetoric. As CNN Politics reports:

Sen. Bernie Sanders did not hold anything back Thursday when he condemned the House passage of the Republican-backed bill to replace Obamacare. "If the bill passed today in the House became law, thousands of Americans would die, because they would no longer have access to health care," Sanders told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360."

The Arlington shooter no doubt saw this as a call to lock and load. And not to be outdone on the “people will die” list of GOP policies decried by Democrats is Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. As California Gov. Jerry Brown proclaimed:

Thursday on CNN International, Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) reacted to President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement on climate change by calling it a “crazy decision.”

Brown said, “Well immediate reaction is this is a crazy decision. It is against the facts. It is against science. It is against reality itself. We know we have to decarbonize our future. If we don’t, it is a horror. People will die. Habitat will be destroyed. Seas will rise. Insects will spread in areas they never have before. This is not a game. It is not politics to talk to your base. It is humanity and whether it makes it through the 21st century. California will stay the course.”

There is a reason we have two parties. The two parties present two very different visions of the future. The Democrats want to deconstruct America and replace it with a globalist socialist utopia of government control. That they were denied this last November is the reason for the Democrat’s venomous rhetoric. Surely Paul Ryan remembers the commercial in which a look-alike pushes granny off a cliff in her wheelchair. So when Democrats say we should dial down the rhetoric, one may be forgiven for being a little skeptical.

In one sense, Pelosi, Sanders and Jerry Brown are right that people will die because of GOP policies. Last Wednesday a group of Republican Congressmen almost did thanks to the hatred Democrats inspire.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.