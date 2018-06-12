Class Conflict on Campus

Student loan debt risen been out of control for the past ten years and continues to skyrocket. Student loan debt now stands at $1.5 Trillion and increases due to interest accumulation. And since many college graduates are leaving college and not obtaining jobs with high salaries, this huge amount of debt can be career and life crushing.

For many college students, their college years, which they hoped would be the door to financial success and a dream career, have become a dark nightmare of escalating debt. Not as many doors are opening for them as they once imagined. The unemployment rate of college graduates has risen. The bright future has been dimmed by the heavy weight of the numbers they see on their student loan repayment account.

For example, on person noted in a CNBC article saw his original student loan increase from the original $55,000 to over $300,000 today.

In The Communist Manifesto, Marx and Engels wrote:

“The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggle…In the earlier epochs of history, we find almost everywhere a complicated arrangement of society into various orders, a manifold gradation of social rank….a fight that each time ended, either in a revolutionary reconstitution of society at large, or in the common ruin of the contending classes.”

It is interesting to look at the social-economic position of American college students from this point of view to see if the facts of the college environment fit the class struggle model There are two facts of college student life that exist on the majority of today’s campuses: the increasing efforts of college administrations to control the behavior and speech of students; and the unprecedented transfer of wealth from the students to the administrators and professors of colleges and universities through student loan debt.

Today’s college campuses have become a social-political microsystem; a place that has its own set of speech rights, its own economy, its own class structure.

The essence of class struggle was that it always involved two social groups: oppressors and the oppressed. The oppressors had control and would compel the oppressed to work for the oppressors and create wealth for them.

The result of this wealth transfer was that the oppressed were never able to overcome the constraints the oppressors impose upon them. The oppressors were always the powerful, dominant class and maintained their political and economic control.

In 2017 The Evergreen State College attempted to block white students from an event concerning racial issues, and a liberal professor who protested was threatened and forced to resign, revealing that this oppression has taken a more extreme and dangerously anti-free speech turn. Other collegiate attempts at controlling behavior included the attempted legal supervision of students’ sexual private behavior. On multiple campuses, students were asked for consent for each and every sexual act, a violation of common American principles of privacy regarding personal behavior that were used in Obergefell and other same sex behavioral rights legal arguments.

And while many campuses have lovely trees and foliage and a calm atmosphere, a palpable pall of oppression has slowly, like a dark shadow, crept over them and occupied the psyches of the students.

Polls prove that the great majority of professors at colleges are liberal, which means they preach the liberal agenda. It’s interesting to see what this agenda has become in recent years, what college students now have to endure, and whether it’s an oppressive agenda or not.

The two biggest areas of liberal control are the behavior of students toward each other and the issue of free speech on campus. The college environment used to be an isolated environment where students could talk about politics, religion, race and any other topic.

Now their speech is being carefully monitored and controlled, and there’s no doubt that since these new “programs” of free speech deprivation are all singing from the same songbook, that the songbook is being written in Washington by the Federal bureaucracy. The Berkeley campus of the University of California has been plagued by anti-free speech demonstrations.

Since liberal professors outnumber conservatives twelve to one, it’s then accurate to state that the oppressive environment of speech control, and the post-graduation transfer of wealth has been created by liberalism. This is why the ideology of liberalism attacks capitalism: it is a distraction from the real economic and free speech oppression students experience in college today.

The involuntary servitude of Illinois college public university graduates is proven by the high pensions persons in SURS (State Universities Retirement System) receive as pensions. Because of these high pensions, today half of the tuition students pay at Illinois public universities goes only to pensions. Today the top 200 Illinois state university retirees receive from $200,000 to $581,000 a year. In California, tuition is increasing and the AP reports this is due to increases in pension costs. University of California’s pensions have skyrocketed since 2012, the Obama era, and there’s now 5,400 UC retirees receiving pensions over $100,000 per year plus benefits.

Of all public employees, those working at public universities have been the most exploitive of Americans. These Americans are the college students who take out student loans. The most important fact of the student loan crisis is that the high tuition rates are not necessary. The tuition students pay at public universities does not go to fund their education: it goes to fund the exorbitant salaries and pensions of the college professors and administrators. The student loan system can be seen as a clever scheme of involuntary servitude, and the core of the class struggle the ideology of college liberalism has sneaked into American society.

The invasion into the private sex lives of college students has been perpetuated by liberal, not conservative, colleges. Liberalism has become an ideology of control and financial exploitation. Today’s college students are told the big corporations and robber barons of the past exploited the workers, but now it’s time for students to consider how their chains of indebtedness have been forged by the liberals who run higher education.