Black America Walking Off the Cliff

For many years, I wondered why European Jews voluntarily marched into cattle cars to be shipped off to Nazi slaughterhouses. How could they compliantly participate in their own destruction? Why had so many lost the will to survive? Or was it that so many thought their compliance would guarantee survival? Some Jews thought not and fought to the death, like those in the Warsaw ghettos, yet far too many didn't. I always wondered why, until now. This aging Baby-Boomer can no longer dwell on past Jewish deadly compliance because I'm faced with the deadly compliance of people who look like me. The words of George Santayana are unknown to the less informed masses of black America, but the intended lessons should have been learned long ago. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Many of us forgot, and others never knew.

Black Americans are not being herded into cattle cars. Today's eugenics is not publicly barbaric, nor is it the maturation of scientific fantasies. It requires smooth lips instead of sharp tongues, pretended promises instead of protruding barbwire, and hidden death instead of open genocide. I've lived long enough to witness the racist pre-Civil Rights negro-controlling techniques evolving into the self-perpetuating genocidal black machine we have today. What the Klan, Jim Crow, segregation, and every other racist policy couldn't accomplish has been accomplished beyond the expectations of the American Eugenics Society because of a singular unalterable fact. The society that perverts the family structure of man, woman, and child cannot stand, because every society that abandons the truth of God will eventually collapse. Once that foundation has eroded, the society will crumble under the sheer weight of its own depravity. But many will say, "Wait a minute, blacks make up only 13% of the U.S. population. What is happening to them isn't necessarily representative of the whole nation. Also, America is still strong, and our economy is booming. Just because black folks can't get their act together, doesn't mean the whole country is doomed!" That is even more reason to pay closer attention to what is happening to blacks in America. Throughout our history, black Americans had a strong faith in God. We trusted God throughout the slave years. Trusted him during Reconstruction. Trusted him throughout the years of Jim Crow and segregation. The pinnacle of that trust was on full display during the fight for civil rights. Unfortunately, after victory was obtained, our parents dropped the ball, and we let the air out of it. Our elders engraved the harshness of the struggle in our souls, but they left out God's demand for forgiveness. They made sure that we never forgot being sent to the back of the bus, back of the store and back of the restaurant. They just didn't remind us that God always had our backs. They didn't want us to ever forget about the separate drinking fountains; they just never insisted that we remember Jesus meeting the Samaritan woman at the well. They always told us to believe in God, but their actions taught us that dignity and self-worth are achievable by trusting in government. Some may say, "The church is still here. We fill the pews every Sunday, and we love the Lord." To this I say, so did many Jews in the Northern Kingdom under Jeroboam. They loved the Lord in their own way, but not his. They worshiped him in their own way, but not his, and they also worshipped golden calves, thereby rejecting the First Commandment not to have other gods beside him. Aren't we doing the same thing? If God wouldn't settle for a syncretistic form of worship from the Jews, why would he settle for it from us? The pre-welfare black society understood the necessity for respect and responsibility. From slavery until LBJ's War on Poverty programs, intact black American families were the norm. The church was the glue that sealed biblical bindings in the hearts and minds of the family. Fathers governed their households, and young men were less likely to become criminals. Fornicators and adulterers were unwelcomed parasites. Premarital pregnancies were a rarity, as they were a cause for shame and reproach. In 1950, eighty-five years after slavery, the two-parent black household was 78%. By the mid-sixties, black lives started to matter much less under LBJ's Great Society. Now, just fifty-three years after the War on Poverty began, the once stable two-parent black household has disintegrated to an abysmal 27%, and the black church is all but silent! The roots of this catastrophe were sown the minute the black church started trusting in government instead of God. While the two major political parties share joint responsibility for the state of government, the Democratic Party has placed itself in direct opposition to God. Those whose stand against God dig their own graves, and the black church by and large has decided to dig alongside the Democrats. Contrary to the first covenant God made with man, that a man shall leave is parents and cleave to his wife, the Democratic Party accepts, defends, and promotes the blasphemy called "same-sex marriage." Contrary to the fact that man was made in the image of God, thereby having intrinsic value far above any other creature, the Democratic Party endorses, justifies, and defends euthanasia. Contrary to the Lord's commandment that we shall not murder, the Democratic Party supports and defends abortion for any reason up to birth. The Democratic Party's promotion of same-sex "marriage," euthanasia, and abortion shows its complete distain for the God of the Bible. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stated, "The church must be reminded that it is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state. It must be the guide and the critic of the state, and never its tool. If the church does not recapture its prophetic zeal, it will become an irrelevant social club without moral or spiritual authority." Those prophetic words from the late Dr. King foretold the judgment evident in large segments of the black church today. If the black church were still the conscience of America, she would soundly condemn every affront to God. Instead, we have filled our pulpits with biblically disobedient pastoral pretenders who endorse the God-dishonoring policies of the Democratic Party. Even though judgment will begin in the house of the Lord, they have no fear of God. The human rewards they gather today will cost them a godless reward throughout eternity. To whom much is given, much is required. When the black family trusted in God, there were difficult days, but God always saw us through them. With our present trust in government, we still have difficult days, but will God continue to be our guide? Being only 13% of the population, we have over 30% of the abortions and account for 40% of the criminal justice statistics, and at 27%, the black two-parent family is almost nonexistent. The Jewish people survived the diaspora and Nazi genocide because of the prophetic plans of God. He even brought them back to the Promised Land. The only land for black Americans is America. The only hope for the black family is complete repentance and a return to trusting in God. If we fail to repent, ours may just be the foreshadow of the fate awaiting the rest of the nation. If that happens, we can forget about partaking in this melting pot called America, because all that will remain of us is a stain at the bottom of the pot.