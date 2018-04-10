Whatever Happened to the Feminists' 'Hear Me Roar'?

Except that reality is The Defenestration of Kevin, to the whines of the well-born Susie Scriveners at the Atlantic.

Remember when " Berlin would hear about " the Rosie the Riveter who so pluckily built tens of thousands of airplanes in World War II? Now it is Susie the Scrivener: "Hear me roar," she says.

The act of lèse-majesté committed by Kevin Williamson, that if abortion is murder the perp should suffer criminal penalties, is not to be endured! Because the last thing a well born woman ornamented with several selective college degrees is going to put up with is some yahoo from the wrong side of the bed suggesting that there is a little more valence to her abortion than "choice."

But why the defenestration? It's because the revolution isn't going too well in the age of Trump. And so your "activists" all agree that firmer methods – #Resistance – are needed in order to get to the Promised Land of Peace and Justice. Why else would all my liberal neighbors put the Six Commandments of the #WeBelieve yard signs in front of their houses in the months after November 8, 2016?

Of course they are all going crazy, and of course they are lashing out at the nearest conservative, and of course they are trying to shut down conservatives on social media, and of course they are boycotting sponsors of conservative media shows, and of course they putting the nation's government child-custodial facilities on lockdown so that ne'er is heard a discouraging word from the racist sexist homophobic deplorables and rebels. That is what true-believing activists do when the inevitable victory is unaccountably delayed.

It is the same strategy as the World War I generals who we all agree were idiots: one more Big Push. Only with the left, the folks on the point of the spear are not millions of expendable young male draftees, but every one of us – men, women, and children of the United States. All of us are to be drafted into a cataclysmic cultural war to redeem the world from exploitation and oppression.

So what do we do?

What we have to do is follow the road mapped out by Jordan B. Peterson. When you emerge from "the paradisal matriarchal world of childhood," he writes, you find that "the fallen masculine social world is fraught with peril." And so you learn how to transform the unbearable present into a hopeful future and not run away.

Do you notice how the whole narrative of the left involves their little darlings running away, back into the safe space of the matriarchal world? First the working class, facing the daunting challenges of the factory system, were to be put to bed in a nice safe welfare state. Then minorities, facing the daunting challenge of emerging from racial discrimination, were to be put to sleep with nice affirmative-action bedtime stories. Cozy pink bedrooms were to be provided for women in a big tech purged of insensitive "brogrammers." Now we have the well born female writers at the Atlantic who are to be tucked in with blankies to protect them from the cold wind of abortion reality.

No doubt we must all resist the monstrous aggression of leftists, who want first to strip us of our Second Amendment rights so as to strip us of our First Amendment rights, as they have already done in Europe. Oh, and restore the rest of the Bill of Rights, too.

The bigger question is whether the little darlings of the left will ever accept the challenge of Life after Eden. Remember, it was eating of the Tree of Knowledge, and the jolting experience of self-consciousness, that pitched Adam and Eve into the cold masculine world outside the safe space of God's walled garden. But now we realize that it is only men who went the full distance, and only a few men, at that. The daughters of Eve got to be mewed up in patriarchal households until the glorious dawn of the 19th Amendment, and most men just got to be slaves or serfs on some lord's patrimonial estate.

Hey, lefty little darlings, welcome to the world! It has always been tough to accept the challenge of individuality, the burden of knowledge, the daunting reality of finitude and death. Courage, as the master said, is overcoming fear.

Women, wrote sociologist Georg Simmel, would in time transform the public square to suit "a more feminine sensibility." But if that means eliminating microaggressions and safe spaces all round, then it ain't a public square. It is turning the clock back to the paradisal matriarchal world where women are defended, as ever, by the blood of expendable young males.

Not to mention middle-aged expendable Kevins.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.