This Is War, and There Will Be Blood

In seeking and executing a warrant to search the offices and home of Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal attorney, leftists have abandoned all pretense that they are not prosecuting civil war against Americans who disagree with them. They have decided that we represent an existential threat to the America they envision would exist under their tutelage. They won't let us mind our own business, raise our children, protect our families, be productive citizens, and be left alone. That won't do – they have plans for us. They want this war, and they will force this fight upon us. In the scheme of things, America is a young country. Yet its brief history is replete with people who underestimated Americans. Progressives are in the process of doing that today. It is a mistake that will cost them dearly.

To succeed in fundamentally transforming the United States of America, the left must accomplish two things: Impeach President Donald Trump.

Disarm Americans. The left, in a national fit of pique, refuses to accept the fact that a majority of the country rejects its "new America," as personified by its hero and god, Barack Obama. He started the transmogrification, which leftists had planned to extend and codify during the reign of Hillary Clinton. Then Donald Trump came along, and their plan fell apart, hence the necessity for the usurpation of the nation's constitution and the will of the people. They tried to kill his candidacy with the Steele dossier. This flagrantly false and stupendously salacious piece of opposition research was paid for (breaking campaign finance law to do so) by Hillary Clinton's minions and used (also illegally) by Obama administration apparatchiks to inveigle surveillance warrants from the FISA court to inaugurate continuous surveillance on a low-level Trump campaign official. Going forward, for the progressive left, the purpose of the dossier, which reads like bad fiction, was to cripple the nascent Trump presidency. It wasn't sufficient, however, leading to the machinations of James Comey, the 6'8" Hillary Clinton "mini-me," in illegally leaking government documents in order to engineer the appointment of his good friend and mentor as special counsel to conduct a counterintelligence investigation into Russian election interference and, of course, lengthen his 15 minutes to lucratively monetize his story for the book deal. Do you notice how leftists, despite being anti-capitalist, always seem to find a way to make money (see Hill and Bill and America's uranium)? The Mueller probe was later expanded in ex post facto fashion to include criminal investigation into tertiary figures: Manafort, Gates, van der Zwaan, et al. The search of Cohen's law offices and home under the aegis of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, using a warrant attained through information provided by the Mueller investigation, merely demonstrates how progressives will be constrained by neither the law nor probity in their pursuit of what they want – and what they want is the thorough abrogation of this presidency. Certainly, there will be privileged attorney-client documents involving the president swept up in the search. To protect the sanctity of the attorney-client privilege, the FBI is appointing a "taint team" to decide what is protected and what is not. Yet Alan Dershowitz is correct in saying that the mere seizing of privileged communications probably wrecks any criminal prosecution that might arise. But then this entire charade, the Steele dossier, Mueller, the search of Cohen's office and the seizure of privileged material, as well as every other flight of fancy employed by the Democrats and their media lapdogs, has never been about criminal charges. It's about impeachment, and you don't need a crime to impeach. You need only the impression of wrongdoing. Impeachment is a political process for removing the president. All that is required is a majority in the House of Representatives to vote for the articles of impeachment to start proceedings, and Congress gets to define what is meant by "high crimes and misdemeanors." Many predict that in the upcoming November elections, the Democrats will win a congressional majority, and impeachment will proceed accordingly. Therefore, since all privileged information is worthless to prosecutors, whatever is scooped up in the search that can in any way be deemed unflattering to Trump will be leaked instead. Since the documents will never publicly be released, leaked information can be portrayed as whatever they want it to be. The material gathered will provide additional avenues of investigation as well. While any evidence is probably also not usable in a criminal prosecution, it can be leaked to help build the impression of illegal action. It doesn't matter that it will be next to impossible to get two thirds of the Senate to vote for impeachment; by the time the dust has settled, the Trump presidency will be ruined – if Americans allow it. The signs are there that Americans are going to fight this. There is a real possibility of blood in the streets. Regular Americans are tired of the Democrat elite telling them what they must accept. Leftists feel that they are right: America shouldn't have a choice. In effect, people should not be allowed to vote for anyone leftists do not approve of, and they certainly do not approve of Donald Trump. And since they are on the side of what is right and just, anything they do, no matter how illegal, how immoral, how outwardly and obviously unfair and biased, is justified because the arc of history bends toward justice...or some such nonsense. Everything they do is geared to unseat this president and nullify the rule of law, but before they can do this, they must disarm and demoralize the part of this nation that disagrees with them, the millions who do not believe they are racists, or clingers, or selfish because they want to protect their jobs and their families – those who believe that the Second Amendment affords them that right. Make no mistake: the left, as embodied by the coastal elites; Hollywood; the media; and of course the king of them all, Barack Obama, he of the "bitter clingers," "you didn't build that," and "at some point you've made enough money," is prosecuting war against the very idea of America and the Americans who staunchly believe in it. One can't help but wonder at the stupidity of the left. It's likely true that were there no guns in America, there would be fewer gun deaths. Yet fully mobilizing the armed forces, the National Guard, and all law enforcement in America and going door to door to seize every weapon extant in the nation today would not rid the nation of guns. There are an estimated 300 million firearms existing in America today. And I wager that that figure is low. I would also wager that most armed citizenry would be loath to voluntarily give up their guns – as well as being even more resistant to giving them up under duress. So there you have it: the left wants to wage war against the most heavily armed populace ever to exist on this planet, and as weapons, leftists are going to use rhetoric and clever metaphors, mellifluously delivered, à la Barry the brilliant. When Charlton Heston said, "They can have my gun when they pry it from my cold dead hands," it wasn't a threat; it was a promise. It strains credulity that they are using every trick in the book, from opposition research in the form of the Steele dossier to Sally Yates, Bruce Ohr, Andrew McCabe, Strzok, Page, and probably Barack Obama himself, conspiring to sabotage the candidacy and later the presidency of Donald Trump, and they think there will not be a fight from a well armed populace? This will not end well, and the blood will be on their hands.