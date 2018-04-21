'Predictable' Obama Praises the Parkland Five

With that in mind, recently, via a piece written for Time magazine entitled "Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Alex Wind," Obama praised the five Parkland student-activists who made Time's 100 Most Influential People list.

Former president Barack Obama is a man who exhibits selective outrage based upon how a tragedy can benefit advancing the utopian vision. If an event includes changing "the world as it is" into the world Obama thinks it " should be ," the former president will commend whomever he has to.

The former president wrote, "America's response to mass shootings has long followed a predictable pattern." Obama's article was even more "predictable."

For starters, the ex-POTUS chided Americans for our behavior after a mass shooting:

We mourn. Offer thoughts and prayers. Speculate about the motives. And then – even as no developed country endures a homicide rate like ours, a difference explained largely by pervasive accessibility to guns; even as the majority of gun owners support commonsense reforms – the political debate spirals into acrimony and paralysis.

Those sentiments come from a fellow whose whole career hinges on the debate that "spirals into acrimony and paralysis." After all, Obama is the one who laments death by guns while supporting "pervasive accessibility" to abortion on demand. In fact, the most glaring contradiction in Obama's Parkland stance is that 18 years ago, he would have heartily supported aborting the five teens to whom he pays Time tribute.

Nevertheless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, there are still approximately 33,000 gun violence deaths in the US, two thirds of which are from suicide, a right to choose Democrats likely support. Therefore, if former President Obama is concerned about violent death, why does he ignore the statistic that says every ten days, 30,000 Americans lose their lives in an abortion facility?

As for "commonsense reforms" for firearms, isn't it Obama who refuses to respect the fact that a majority of Americans also want "commonsense reforms" banning abortion after 20 weeks?

Either way, Obama's words extolled the future of student activism by expressing the complimentary view that:

This time, something different is happening. This time, our children are calling us to account[.] ... [T]he Parkland, Fla., students don't have the kind of lobbyists or big budgets for attack ads that their opponents do. Most of them can't even vote yet.

Despite all his talk about lack of lobbyists, big budgets, and attack ads, in truth, Obama is well aware that anti-gun billionaires organize and fund marches and recruit the media to demonize both the Second Amendment and the NRA. Trust me: above all, Barack Obama is a wily twister of minds. Whenever the former president says something isn't happening, it should call attention to what he's probably helping bring to pass.

In addition to deception, Obama's written homage to youthful activism included the opinion that Parkland activists possess the "power so often inherent in youth: to see the world anew; to reject the old constraints, outdated conventions and cowardice too often dressed up as wisdom."

Someone needs to ask the former U.S. president whether he considers adherence to the Bill of Rights an "old constraint, outdated convention and cowardice too often dressed up as wisdom." And, notwithstanding the opinion that radicalized youth exercise "[t]he power to insist that America can be better," if the Constitution he considers "deeply flawed" manages to survive the left's assault, is Obama saying America will be worse because of it?

Meanwhile, Obama's obsequious rant continued with the following words:

Seared by memories of seeing their friends murdered at a place they believed to be safe, these young leaders don't intimidate easily. They see the NRA and its allies – whether mealy-mouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories – as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay. They're as comfortable speaking truth to power as they are dismissive of platitudes and punditry. And they live to mobilize their peers.

Wait! Barack Obama suddenly cares about safety? This man displays zero compassion for babies slaughtered by the millions in the womb, "a place they believed to be safe." Moreover, during his tenure, when police officers were assassinated in the safety of a police cruiser and Americans murdered in cities once deemed safe, then-president Obama either remained silent or used the tragedy to commiserate with the perpetrators.

With that in mind, maybe mendacity and mealy-mouthedness are not character faults a person like Obama should be highlighting.

Furthermore, one can't help but wonder what the five educationally "dumbed down" high school students, who Obama claims "speak truth to power" and "dismiss ... platitudes and punditry," would think if they knew he had handed murderous Mexican drug cartels "weapons of war" that resulted in Americans dying.

Anyway, in typical, Obama sullied the NRA and the Republican Congress and so-called "conspiratorial" conservative pundits. Then, while attempting to "sway" the swayable, Obama condemned political adversaries for using the "scare tactics [he uses] on much of the country" every time he speaks.

Then Obama wrote: "But by bearing witness to carnage, by asking tough questions and demanding real answers, the Parkland students are shaking us out of our complacency." Sorry, but the words "carnage" and "complacency" are much more fitting to discussions concerning liberal policies with high body counts.

Then, without citing that the "disproportionate victims of gun violence" live in cities where gun laws are the strictest, America's most famous community organizer demonized, prophesied, patronized, and attempted to get out the vote through ethnic and racial "common cause" when he wrote:

The NRA's favored candidates are starting to fear they might lose. Law-abiding gun owners are starting to speak out. As these young leaders make common cause with African Americans and Latinos – the disproportionate victims of gun violence – and reach voting age, the possibilities of meaningful change will steadily grow.

In conclusion, Obama pronounced:

Our history is defined by the youthful push to make America more just, more compassionate, more equal under the law. This generation – of Parkland, of Dreamers, of Black Lives Matter – embraces that duty. If they make their elders uncomfortable, that's how it should be.

Undoubtedly, based on those words, what remains clear is that our nation's 44th president continues to side with anti-gun activists, illegal aliens, and radical racist groups, all of whom believe that this country is unjust, lacks compassion, and endorses inequality.

In like manner, Obama's piece provokes the youthful to make elder Americans "uncomfortable," which for Barack Obama is "the world" as "it should be."

In the end, the Parkland students are five manipulable youths Barack Obama hopes to employ in his mission to craft a "future [that] isn't written [by] us [or them], but by [himself]." And so, in the progressive effort to revise America, the "kids" Obama would have cheerfully aborted 18 years ago are now his new recruits.

Jeannie hosts a blog at www.jeannie-ology.com.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr.