Obama's solution to school shootings: More Alinsky!

Barack Obama has invested too many years and come too close to seeing the "world as it is" change into "the world as it should be" to give up now. Just because the former president no longer rests his feet on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office and moved headquarters from Pennsylvania Avenue two miles away to the tony Washington, D.C. neighborhood of Kalorama, that doesn't mean he's stopped "fundamentally transforming the United States of America." Case in point: the opportunity that has presented itself to the left since the tragic events that took place in Parkland, Florida.