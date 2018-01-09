President Oprah: Another hypocrite

For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up. ... Their time is up. So I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, "Me too."

If Oprah and her Hollywood pals dressed in expensive black gowns had given this speech in 1997 when Bill Clinton, darling of the Hollywood left, was abusing Monica Lewinsky, groping Kathleen Willey, harassing Paula Jones by dropping his pants, and credibly accused of rape by Juanita Broaddrick, then Oprah and Hollywood would have some credibility. Oprah and her Hollywood pals did not support the victims of Bill Clinton, nor say they should have been believed. Clinton's victims were vilified and insulted by the Clinton thugs, such as James Carville, as "trailer trash," as if a certain social class of women can be sexually abused by Clinton with no recourse and no support from the Oprah crowd.

Oprah did not mention Bill Clinton and his enabler, Hillary, whom Oprah endorsed in 2016. Oprah did not explain why she would endorse Hillary, who attacked the women victimized by Bubba. What happened to believing Monica Lewisky, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, and Kathleen Willey, who dared speak truth to power?

Nor did Oprah mention Ted Kennedy leaving Mary Jo Kopechne to die in his car at the lake in Chappaquidick, or her pals such as Spacey, Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, Charlie Rose, etc. Instead, Oprah stuck to the Hollywood company line to complain in general terms. These hypocrites all knew about the Hollywood culture of abuse exemplified by Democrat darlings and fundraisers, such as Weinstein and Spacey, but never said a word for years, except to refer to Weinstein as a "god" (in the case of Meryl Streep).

Oprah did speak about Recy Taylor, a black victim of a rape in 1944 by white men. Oprah apparently does not care about the rape of Juanita Broaddrick by her pal, Bill Clinton, but Oprah knows her audience and base, so she talked about a 1944 rape of a black woman. She knows how to play the race card like Barack Obama, her Chicago pal.

Oprah's speech has aroused CNN and the rest of the Fake News Media to start cheerleading for an Oprah 2020 presidential run. Time magazine is already predicting how Oprah can beat Trump.

Oprah must be looking at the current crop of Democratic candidates, such as Elizabeth Pocahontas Warren, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris and concluding that she can beat this bunch. She will have the Hollywood money.

She now has to criticize Bill Clinton to polish up her résumé of standing for women. It is twenty years too late to criticize Bubba, but that does not matter to her cheerleaders in the Fake News-Destroy Trump Media.