Just who are the 'DREAMers'?

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) tells us that nearly half of illegal aliens who are eligible for DACA have only a "basic" proficiency of the English language and 24 percent are considered "below basic" or "functionally illiterate." This blows away the claims of the [l]eft that D[REAM]ers are productive members of our society, when it appears most don't want to assimilate at all.

Based on the Democrat-media propaganda, you might think illegal aliens brought here in childhood by their parents, so-called (by skilled propagandists) "DREAMers," are all valedictorians and Medal of Honor-level military heroes. But the reality is very different. Trey Sanchez of Truth Revolt cites the Center for Immigration Studies data:

Why on Earth should a young person who can't be bothered to learn the language of our nation be allowed to stay here permanently? The prospects for getting a good job are practically zero for functional illiterates (unless they are rap stars or athletes), which means that they will be a continuing drain on taxpayers, via food stamps and various welfare programs. These estimates strike me as optimistic:

The Congressional Budget Office reported that 1 in 5 DACA-eligible illegal aliens would be on food stamps in under a decade. Harvard's Roberto Gonzales told CIS that 73 percent of DACA recipients are living in low-income housing and reap welfare benefits plus more from taxpayers. Breitbart reported that only 4 percent of DACA illegals complete college, "[m]aking the DACA population far less likely than the native American population to finish college with a degree."

Why can't literacy and English language proficiency be required, should any compromise on the budget with Democrats on DACA be discussed? I would love to see Chuck Schumer defending the wisdom of granting legal residence, much less eventual citizenship, to people who have not bothered to learn English during their years of childhood residence in the United States.

Monica Showalter adds:

So much for "the only country they know."

The open borders lobby keeps saying the DACA kids are all valedictorians, but the reality is that most are underachievers. And it's better to be an underachiever here than in a place like Honduras, which is why they come. The DACA kids get this "work ethic" from their parents, of course.

A Mexican-American friend I have from Pasadena is a longtime citizen and is very conservative. He has a left-wing sister who teaches in public schools. The sister says about 75% of the illegals' kids are interested in welfare, handouts, and an easy life compared to what they had back home. Only about 25% really want to advance.

What it means is that amnesty for DACA kids is really the importation of an additional underclass. These illegal aliens we are accepting are very good at assimilating – to the values of the underclass. What it really amounts to is the importation of poverty.