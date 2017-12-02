Venezuela's big oil purge: Auto-extinction of a socialist enterprise

In a purge as dramatic as that of Saudi Arabia or the Hollywood-media industrial complex, Venezuela has booted the most powerful names in its oil industry, with 65 officials arrested for corruption. Unlike the other purges, however, this one isn't about change or lawbreaking, just gang warfare to consolidate President Nicolas Maduro's socialist grip on power. Powerful names in Venezuela's oil industry, people who've been in out of the picture for years, went down like bowling pins in Venezuela this week. Nelson Martinez, Venezuela's chief of the state oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) was one. Eulogio del Pino, the country's oil minister, was another. Whoever was acting director of Venezuela's U.S. refiner and distributor, CITGO, isn't there, either. A press release from Nov. 29 says Asdrubal Chavez is now running the U.S. operation and many of the CITGO officials are now detained in Caracas. Chavez is a cousin of Venezuela's late president, Hugo Chavez. Even the press contacts names are now different.

It's tempting to see this move as a bold measure by the government of Nicolas Maduro to be doing something or other, given the parlous state of Venezuela's oil industry, whose inability to pump its OPEC quota has been described as a "gift to OPEC" (most of the rest of its members cheat and pump more than they are allowed) and whose bonds are in default. Venezuelan oil output has dropped precipitously, falling below the 2-million barrel a day mark for the first time in 29 years. For sure, it's an oil industry plagued with corruption. But Maduro's men, the people doing the busting are, if anything, more corrupt than the miscreants under arrest. These are guys who are under U.S. sanctions for activities such as drug dealing. The oil officials, rich and corpulent as they are, haven't been accused of that. Alek Boyd, a Venezuelan investigative reporter and blogger in London, has been watching these people for years and sums it up probably the best way: Venezuela’s criminal gangs power struggle continues: attorney @TarekWiliamSaab has @RRamirezVE first cousin Diego Salazar arrested. Salazar was key in theft / laundering billions in @RCIERCO & bro bank in #Andorra https://t.co/MkBLr2WnMA — alek boyd (@alekboyd) December 2, 2017 Not exactly as classy as Lenin, Stalin and Trotsky, the bloodsoaked three who created the Russian Revolution and then went on to fight one another for power. The Chavistas version of this is quite a bit lower on the fanatical principles scale that animated the Russian group and quite a bit higher on the venal money front. But it's no less turbulent given that it's really about money. Oil production in the country has collapsed - meaning, the government is out of money. Maduro hopes that by replacing this group of Chavistas who have badly mismanaged the oil industry and driven it to bankruptcy, he can get it back on course and bring the money back. It's a clown's proposition. The general that Maduro named to replace the state oil company chief with, is even less knowledgeable than the one who was thrown out. He's not going to turn that problem around. The people who do know how to properly run Venezuela's vast oil enterprise (Venezuela has the world's highest oil reserves) were unceremoniously kicked out of that enterprise by Hugo Chavez himself, in a politicized union dispute over who would control the oil company. Back in 2003, Chavez fired thousands of these workers in that oil strike by reading their names off on the radio - and those knowledgeable workers, having no place else to go, given that Venezuela's oil industry is a state monopoly, went on to help develop the oil industries of Canada (tar sands), the U.S. (fracking), Colombia, Peru, and Morocco. Perhaps other places, too. Incompetents put in place for their socialist loyalties replaced them, and now more socialist incompetents are replacing the current incompetents, who are generally linked to former oil minister and Venezuela's current United Nations ambassador, Rafael Ramirez, the latter of whom is holed up in his luxury digs in Manhattan. The bottom line is that the power struggle has been triggered by a ruined oil industry and the current purge would have you think it's all about a corrupt group of people who can be replaced by an honest group. Is there any room for maybe asking why the failure happened in the first place? The problem is socialism, and the people who profess socialism, which is what the last two groups were put in power for their adherence to. A few months back, there was intense debate on whether the U.S. should completely cut off Venezuelan oil imports based on the socialist government's failures on human rights and human needs. The universal verdict was that an invasion was a non-starter (loads of criticism for President Trump for suggesting it was on the table) and an oil cutoff would trigger a famine. Sanctions were seen as crippling by oil industry experts and political bloggers. Francisco Toro writes: One alternative would be imposing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry, which accounts for 95 percent of the country’s export earnings. But if imposing sanctions on individuals isn’t nearly tough enough, going after the oil industry is entirely too tough. In a country where food and medicine are in short supply as it is, putting a hard stop to oil sales could set off a famine. It would also cause a politically untenable spike in gas prices in the United States. Argentina's center-right president, Mauricio Macri, has been leaning on President Trump for an oil embargo to just get rid of the problem, too. The reality is, they've got a famine - and a ruined oil industry to boot. The U.S. didn't do a thing to cause this one. Changing personnel as in this Chavista purge won't change the immutable laws of economics. Only getting rid of the socialist model will make a difference. Maduro's purge shows he isn't buying it.