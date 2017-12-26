United Nations in a conniption fit over another Trump promise kept

to condemn the United States for admitting a thousands-year-old reality – because Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel, the U.S. will move its embassy there. One hundred twenty-eight nations, including some of our so-called allies, agreed with the Egypt-Yemen sponsored resolution.

Well, that certainly didn't take long! On Thursday, December 21, the U.N., with nothing else on its agenda as the world is so peaceful, healthy and well fed, voted on a resolution

That was then. Fast-forward three days later to Sunday, December 24 – yes, the day before Christmas, when Nikki Haley, a woman of some color born to immigrant parents who is now the U.S. representative to the U.N., announced another new reality: a 25% reduction in U.S. contributions to the U.N. Oh, and not so incidentally, 22% of U.N. funding comes from...why yes, the United States.

Today, the United Nations agreed on a budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. ‎Among a host of other successes, the United States negotiated a reduction of over $285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget. In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN's bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key U.S. priorities throughout the world, and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system. "The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked. This historic reduction in spending – in addition to many other moves toward a more efficient and accountable UN – is a big step in the right direction. While we are pleased with the results of this year's budget negotiations, you can be sure we'll continue to look at ways to increase the UN's efficiency‎ while protecting our interests," said Ambassador Haley.

This shouldn't have come as a shock, because the day before the U.N. vote, President Donald Trump (R) promised to reduce U.N. subsidies because:

"For all of these nations that take our money and then they vote against us at the Security Council or they vote against us, potentially, at the Assembly, they take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars and then they vote against us," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. "Well, we're watching those votes," he continued. "Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care. But this isn't like it used to be where they could vote against you and then you pay them hundreds of millions of dollars and nobody knows what they're doing."

Even earlier – exactly a year ago, to be precise – Trump tweeted:

As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

But those U.N. members just didn't believe him. A year later, perhaps they are beginning to. For as Trump's predecessor, President Barack Hussein Obama (D) (remember him?) observed that "[e]lections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won."

Trump won. The U.S. won.