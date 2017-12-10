Is Jeff Sessions being blackmailed?

Let's begin with some accusations. They are well founded and as credible as any against Roy Moore – perhaps more so. The FBI's first director, J. Edgar Hoover, was reputed to have compiled incriminating dossiers on just about every top office-holder in Washington, D.C., up to and including the presidents, under several of whose tenures Hoover served. Whenever there was talk of firing him, Hoover reportedly met with the contemporary chief of state and persuaded him to retain him (Hoover) in his post. Regarding President Kennedy, there was surely a great deal in the dossier, especially as concerned his scandalous relationship with Marilyn Monroe. Kennedy, who had been rumored to be planning to replace Hoover, quickly changed his mind after one of those meetings.

So much for the accusations. Let's talk current events. Jeff Sessions, as senator, had a long history of being a staunch conservative. As such, he favors small government, strict accountability, and unwavering obedience to the law. Prior to his appointment as attorney general of the United States, no one would have thought he would ever refuse to comply with subpoenas issued by the oversight committees of Congress. Yet, in recent months, he seems uncharacteristically timid in the face of obvious corrupt practices in both the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, both of which are under his authority. He has shown no aggression in cooperating with congressional inquiries. What could possibly explain this? One possibility is that behind the scenes, General Sessions is a ferocious bulldog, rooting out the evidence on his two predecessors who illegally manipulated the law to undermine the Second Amendment (Project Gunrunner) and who conspired to rig the investigation of Hillary Clinton's email scandal (the infamous meeting on the tarmac). Possibly, Sessions is building an airtight case that will be used to successfully prosecute Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Hillary Clinton, and her acolytes. Possibly, one bright morning, we will awaken to the news of several indictments against the criminal enterprise that, but for the unexpected election of President Trump, would have made of our government an entrenched thugocracy. If so, then yes, I will purchase your title to the Brooklyn Bridge. Unfortunately, my money is probably safe. The other possibility is that Jeff Sessions has had that meeting – the one Kennedy had. Yes, this sounds improbably conspiratorial, and I desperately hope my dark suspicions are the ranting of a fool. But how else can one explain the seemingly total disinterest in the DoJ of deposing, under oath, the prime suspects in the vast corruption that was the Obama administration? General Sessions, whatever it is in your background that you fear being exposed, I forgive you in advance. This is your time to be a profile in courage and do the right thing. Profiles in Courage. Who wrote that book?