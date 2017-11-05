Rand Paul assaulted by Trump hater, Bernie Sanders supporter

Senator Rand Paul was tackled to the ground by a neighbor while he was mowing his lawn in Bowling Green, KY on Friday, causing minor injuries according to a police report. The neighbor, Rene Boucher, and Paul were embroiled in some kind of feud, according to another neighbor.

According to the warrant against Boucher, the attack was "intentional":

The warrant, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WBKO in Bowling Green, said Paul had injuries to his face, including small cuts to the nose and mouth area, and had trouble breathing due to a potential rib injury. Paul was seen by a doctor Friday, the warrant said. Police allege Boucher, 59, "admitted going onto Paul's property and tackling him," the warrant said.

Tyler O'Neil of PJ Media, found a Facebook account belonging to a "Rene Boucher" from Bowling Green who listed his occupation as anesthesiologist.

This little investigation confirmed that the Rene Boucher who attacked Rand Paul is also the Rene Boucher who reposts anti-Trump memes and stories, and shares posts from Bernie Sanders. Boucher shared a meme from "Proud Liberals" calling Trump a liar. In May, he shared a post from the page "Impeach Trump, Impeach Pence, Keep Impeaching." He shared a photo of the Time magazine cover with the White House turned into the Kremlin. He quoted an ex-CIA official who called Trump the "Sissy in chief." Boucher did not share many original thoughts, but there was this nugget from May 17: "May Robert Mueller fry Trump's gonads."

Boucher's politics are definitely liberal.

Perhaps more importantly, Boucher has repeatedly supported Sen. Sanders' proposal for universal health care. He shared a Sanders meme depicting the U.S. as the "only major country" without universal health care. Boucher also shared a video of Bernie Sanders mocking President Trump on universal health care. Unfortunately, Boucher has no public political posts before 2017, so it is hard to tell whether or not he was a Bernie Sanders supporter during the Democratic primaries last year. Given his firm anti-Trump stance and his sharing multiple Sanders memes, however, it stands to reason. James Hodgkinson, the man who opened fire at the Republican practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, was a firm Sanders supporter (and he "liked" the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that arguably inspired terrorism on Facebook). Boucher may be the second Bernie Sanders supporter to attack Republicans this year — and to attack Rand Paul specifically.

Senator Paul was also present at that attack on Republicans on the baseball field.

Bernie Sanders is a loon, so I suppose it's not a stretch to imagine many of his supporters are also unbalanced. Of course, Sanders' and other Democrats' anti-Trump, anti-GOP rhetoric had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with the attack on Paul or the shooting of congressional Republicans. It's all one great, big coincidence so, there's nothing to see here. Move along.

