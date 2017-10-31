Why would anyone trust Democrats with taxpayers’ money?

I wonder why anyone should ever trust Democrats with taxpayer money since none of them seem to be able to figure out where millions of dollars went to pay for the Steele dossier. No one seems to be responsible for over $10 million. I wonder who filled out the disclosure forms? Of course, Holder and Obama stole CFPB fines to distribute to liberal groups.

Obama paid hundreds of millions to Iran and of course he said it wasn't ransom. Obama stole taxpayer money to hide the cost of Obamacare. And Hillary lost 6 billion dollars at Secretary of State. Of course, to Democrats, the only concern about money comes when someone proposes that individuals and businesses be allowed to keep more of the money they earn. Wonder why we are broke?