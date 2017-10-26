Still waiting for a liberal media epiphany

An epiphany (from the ancient Greek ἐπιφάνεια, epiphaneia) is an experience of sudden and striking realization. We voters outside the seaboard citadels of snobbery are still waiting for the Press to return from their celebrated cerebral safari and come to an obvious conclusion; the Democratic Party is the sleazebag party. The liars, the liars by omission, the sexual abusers, the Russian conspirators, and the cheaters are almost exclusively from the left. This makes them contented fellow travelers with our sketchy mainstream media types. The press has long been in bed with anyone or anything liberal. Ted Kennedy, a sozzled Weinsteiner and possible liquidator, is their type of guy; a role model for the “do as I say, ignore what I do” crowd.

Hillary Clinton is the media’s kind of guy as well. She is, of course, the most qualified person ever to lose 1 kahillion emails from an illegal server while acting as Secretary of Donations Funneled to Bill Clinton for Speeches, Saxophone Recitals, and that oh so Personal Touch he is oh so famous for. Oh, and uranium, too. Bubba needs his uranium. Headline from Vox, October 25, 2017: “The infamous Trump/Russia dossier was funded in part by Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Lawyer Marc Elias paid Fusion GPS to research Trump’s ties to Russia.” Of course, this all goes nowhere. It will all go down the same memory hole as Mary Jo Kopechne. How could Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz possibly know what all those creepy lawyers they surround themselves with are up to at any given moment? The press will nod their heads; after all the Democrats are only human, but the Republicans, they are killers and anti-sciencers, and a lot of bad things. Someday the press will realize they have been led down a primrose path: a trail of ease or pleasure and especially sensual pleasure; a path of least resistance. Doesn’t that sound just like the Democrats and the people who vote for Democrats? For fifty years the Democrats have incapacitated minorities -- see any ghetto in America. The Democrats have abused women -- see Harvey and Bill. The Democrats have battered laws, rules, and procedures -- see illegal immigrants and the AHCA. And of course, all the while they have strung along an eager press. Makes you wonder how long the media will allow themselves to be pimped out in the name of liberalism.