In reality, DACA is a shabby little temporary amnesty program that rewards underachievers and permits quite a few criminals to avail themselves of its benefits.

To hear the media tell it, all 844,931 people within the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are paragons of virtue we Americans should be throwing ourselves at the knees of in gratitude for them coming to stay.

Daily Caller reports that 2,139 DACA recipients have lost their status due to criminal activity. Those are the ones they've caught.

“Most DACA terminations were based on the following infractions (not ranked): alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told The Daily Caller.

Bear in mind that the bar is very low for acceptance into the DACA program. Successful entrants can have up to three misdemeanors which is why virtually all applicants are accepted. According to the 'guidelines' (read: loosely and subjectively applied rules) on the application form, anyone can enter DACA if they:

Has not been convicted of a felony, a significant misdemeanor, or three or more misdemeanors, and does not otherwise pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Three or more misdemeanors? Meaning, two are O.K.? And the guidelines themselves don't even number the misdemeanors - which can range from gun violations, to graffiti-spraying, to wife-beating, to drunk driving - meaning, any number misdemeanors are probably acceptable as the 'guidelines are likely ignored by bureaucrats anxious to sign DREAMERS up.

What's more, DACA graduation rates from the program's vaunted requirement for applicants to enter college are below the national average, the Daily Caller reported, in sharp contrast to the media's reporting of DREAMERS as ivy league paragons, in addition to the criminals kicked out:.

While this is a small number in the pool of all DACA beneficiaries — lower than crime rates among Americans — so are the cases of “Dreamer” Harvard students, as DACA college graduation rates also lag behind the native population.

So let's do the math on how easy it is for anyone, no matter how little merit, to get into the DACA program that's now being lauded by the media:

According to official data from the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, from 2012 through 2016:

1,451,195 applicants were accepted and 90,765 were rejected, making a grand total of 1,541,960 total applicants.

90,765 divided by 1,541,960 times 100 is a rejection rate of 5.89%. That means 94.11% of all applicants no matter how gamy their paperwork, no matter what their two misdemeanors or other 'acceptable' criminal activity, and no matter how low-achieving in college, have gotten in, ahead of all legitimate immigrants who have waited in line. One set of laws for them, one set for everyone else. Apparently, it takes a lot to get rejected from the DACA program, an applicant would almost have to work harder not to get in than to get in, given the insanely high acceptance rate. Clearly, it's being given out cheaply, and given the people who have abused it, it's clear they've treated it for exactly as little as they've paid for it.

All the while, the media falsely continue to portray DREAMERS as paragons of the American dream and stunning American success stories. The data tell a different story.

.