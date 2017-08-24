A few days ago, some of the Cleveland Browns decided to create their 15 minutes of fame. They decided to take a knee during the National Anthem.

Over the years, we've grown accustomed to the National Anthem to start sporting events. It means that the umpire is about to say "play ball," or the referee is about to flip the coin. It's like a prayer before dinner or one of those moments when you see the big picture, where you are part of something bigger than yourself.

Here is the story:

On Monday, before their game against the New York Giants, a dozen Cleveland Browns players took a knee during the playing of the national anthem while several players placed a hand on the shoulders of kneeling players in a show of support, ESPN reports. "There's a lot of racial and social injustices in the world that are going on right now," Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers told ESPN. "We just decided to take a knee and pray for the people who have been affected and just pray for the world in general." Players said linebacker Christian Kirksey led the prayer. "We did it out of respect," Kirksey said. "No disrespect for anyone, we just felt like it was the right time and the need to do it."

No disrespect for anyone? What about respect for the National Anthem or the flag?

These suddenly politically conscious Browns were a 3-13 team last year. S.I. is projecting a 2-14 season:

There aren't many Ws on the schedule, but Jacksonville is the first winnable game for the Browns.

My point is that a 3-13 team projected to go 2-14 should be grateful that anyone pays to see them play or gives them a uniform to wear.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.