Remember Jonathan Gruber? The loathsome, contemptuous architect of Obamacare has been caught out by Vermont's attorney general for corruption in a fraudulent billing scheme. According to the Daily Caller, Gruber sent out double-invoices and invoices for work that was never done in a disgusting scheme to foist single-payer insurance onto Vermont a couple years earlier. The program was so bad that its left-wing governor scrapped it as something that would never work. The Daily Caller writes:

Specifically, investigators concluded that Gruber sent two invoices – and possibly more – falsely charging the state and its taxpayers for work which was never actually completed by Gruber or any of his underlings.

It sounds a lot like the man who succeeded in foisting Obamacare on all of us, given the sneaky, slipshod tactics he bragged about to get it done:

"Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically that was really, really critical for the thing to pass," he said during one health care conference.

In at least the Vermont case, we learn that foisting bad insurance onto the public is also a scheme to get rich and profiteer in corruption. In the Obamacare case, we learn that foisting bad insurance is a bid to shovel something rotten down the public's throat to ensure the left's political power. In neither case is the Gruber offering anything the public would want. That's the world of Jonathan Gruber: slipshod products and something sweet on the side for himself.

The big question here is why he got such a slap on the wrist:

Donovan, the attorney general and still another Democrat, said his office determined that Gruber did, in fact, violate the Vermont Civil False Claims Act, according to the Herald.

Why the kid gloves treatment for a person with this record?

Democrats will protect Democrats, it seems – and this is why a money-grubbing little fraud like Gruber can carry on for as long as he has.