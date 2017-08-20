Do the media know what horrors they have wrought?

The head honchos in the hardened bunkered war rooms of MSNBC, CBS, CNN, ABC, NPR, PBS, the NYT, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, The Chicago Tribune, and on and on are not uniformed, nor do they wear military eagles or stars on their jackets, yet they are the orchestrators of the battle plan and the campaigners to defeat and bring down the administration of President Trump. Sadly, these members of the media, the Fourth Estate, those who are still guaranteed their freedom of speech, to write their opinions without fear of being shut down by the government, are committing suicide by joining with the likes of the street mobs clamoring to destroy the Constitution. Apparently, unbeknownst to them, they are supporting the demagogues such as George Soros and Barack Obama, who are now invisibly leading the forces of chaos and revolt throughout the land. If this revolution is successful, their voices will be silenced. It happened in Germany, Cuba, and Venezuela, and it is clearly taking form within our borders. What makes these media giants deaf, dumb, and blind to the threats to their constitutional freedoms once the rioters – the thugs wielding homemade flamethrowers, those who tear down public statues and burn down cities with the police standing idly by – have destroyed our liberties? Once the Black Lives Matter, the Occupy Movement, the Islamists, and the Constitution-bashing Marxists take over, do they think they'll be permitted to speak out with the freedoms they have now? Will anyone be able to express his opinions around the card table or on the golf course without being beaten, chained, and hauled off to an American-styled Siberia or Auschwitz for speaking out as a racist, gay-basher, Islamophobe or woman-hater?

Juan Williams, the Fox News pundit, was tossed out of his job by NPR for speaking honestly about Muslims. Yet he is at the forefront of shutting down free speech for others by referring to Republicans as "fascists." Is he aware that the Democratic Party, in which he proudly claims membership, was the "Hate Black" party that still enslaves black Americans with food stamps, abortions, and handouts? His leftist buddies, were they in control of the nation (as he wants), would toss him out the window in a white-hooded moment if he ever uttered a non P.C. word. We are now headed down the slippery slope to totalitarianism, fascism, and one-party rule, and those who would suffer the most are sadly in the lead. Recall where those who initially supported Nazism and the Soviet Revolution ended up. Something about paying the penalty for not studying and learning about the past pops up in my head.