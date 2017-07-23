The latest outrage by the hospital is incomprehensible. At a hearing in the family division of Great Britain's High Court, attorneys for the hospital presented the judge with the latest scan of Charlie's brain. But the hospital had failed to share the scan first with Charlie's parents. This proved too much for them and they stormed out of the courtroom.

If there's one thing that has marked the struggle of Chris Gard and Connie Yates, the parents of Charlie Gard, it is the almost inhuman indifference to the plight of the parents by the Great Ormand Street Hospital, who insist that the parents should have no hope of improvement in their son and acquiesce in his death.

LifeNews:

Gard’s father yelled “evil” after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital broke the news that a report on a new scan on Charlie made for “sad reading.” And Charlie’s mother burst into tears as attorney Katie Gollop told the judge that hospital officials had a negative view of the new scan. Justice Francis was analyzing preliminary issues at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday prior to scheduled trial on Monday. Gollop told the judge that doctors had produced a report on the newest scan and said: “It makes for sad reading.” Then Charlie’s mom began to cry and said: “We haven’t even read it.” Chris Gard yelled “evil” and added: “I’m not f****** listening to this biased s— anymore.” The couple then stormed out of court and then the hospital attorney apologized.

It's clear from this incident that the hospital, and the British nationalized health service, no longer see Chris Gard and Connie Yates as Charlie's parents. Charlie's life now belongs to the state. Parents are superfluous in this case. They only get in the way.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates want to take their son to the United States for an experimental treatment. They raised more than $1.5 million for his care. His parents said they know the chance of the experimental treatment working is slim, but they want to try anyway for Charlie’s sake. However, the courts and hospital have refused to allow them to transfer their son to another hospital. About a month ago, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the hospital can remove Charlie’s life support and allow him to die. The hospital recently agreed to consider new evidence involving Charlie’s condition before taking him off the ventilator. Justice Francis will consider the new information Monday and Tuesday in court.

Just to make clear, the NHS would not be out a penny if the transfer were made. Charlie's parents have raised the money to bring him to the US.

Then why the resistance?

I've pointed this out before but it bears repeating. To the hospital bureaucrats, this is not about life or death. This is about winning or losing. In their bureaucratic wisdom, the hospital has decided that Charlie must die. To carry out that bureaucratic directive is of paramount importance. The parents don't count. The US Congress granting Charlie residency doesn't count. The money doesn't matter.

Not sharing Charlie's brain scan with those primarily responsible for the baby's well being - the parents - is a clear signal of who the hospital believes has control over Charlie Gard.