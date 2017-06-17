Iran's triangle of fear

There is a Persian proverb saying those fearing the dark scream to overcome their fears. Iran, considering its domestic and foreign dilemmas, resembles that very individual who is afraid of the dark and is screaming to overcome its fears. On Wednesday, June 7th Iran was attacked by terrorists in a twin assault that ISIS claimed responsibility for, targeting the parliament and the tomb of the regime’s founder. In contrast to others victimized by terrorism, Tehran actually welcomed this attack and portrays itself as the victim.

Iran was under intense pressure from an international coalition against its measures in the Middle East and needed an escape route. Tehran sought to cloak the reality of being the central banker of international terrorism. The position taken by U.S. President Donald Trump and a recent Senate resolution became impassable hurdles. To this end, Iran began broadcasting fake news accusing the US, Saudi Arabia, and Iran’s main opposition coalition. “…a filthy regional war came to life following the June 7th incident led by Trump, [Iranian opposition leader] Maryam Rajavi and [Saudi Foreign Minister] Adel al-Jubeir… the positions are taken by various countries after the terrorist incident indicated their relations to the terror campaigners and those who planned it. Trump resorted to a certain language signaling threats and revenge. Trump used terms better resembling the truth of US policy vis-à-vis the Middle East. Each party has revealed their mentality regarding terrorism, terror attacks … the truth is the policy of terror, fear and spreading hatred is continuing by the Trump-Jubeir-Maryam Rajavi triangle,” according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. Nearly all other official & semi-official media outlets in Iran, parallel to government officials, have launched an organized choir condemning this “triangle” for the recent attack. Why has Iran resorted to such obvious lies, accusing the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) of staging this terrorist attack? Iran, considering all its crises, has no other choice but to distribute such fake news. These lies are a reflection of Tehran’s true status quo. Why the Fear? Iran is witnessing the establishment of an international coalition led by Riyadh and backed by Washington against its meddling in the region. Iran’s golden era of Obama’s appeasement doctrine has come to an end, and the mullahs’ will begin paying the price for their atrocities in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other countries. However, Iran’s main fear lies in the third part of this triangle, being the PMOI representing a powerful and organized opposition. The mullahs are terrified of the PMOI gaining widespread popular support inside Iran and enjoying the capability of launching major campaigns, as seen very vividly during the so-called presidential election held last month. These activists were seen distributing images of Maryam Rajavi in cities across Iran and demanding accountability against the perpetrators of the horrific 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, mostly MEK members and sympathizers. For eight months prior to the May elections, PMOI/MEK supporters in Iran have focused their efforts on raising awareness. Such a campaign has dealt a severe blow to the mullahs’ apparatus, forcing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to unprecedentedly acknowledge this massacre and place his weight behind it.

​In the past few weeks images of Iranian opposition leaders and the 10-point plan presented by Maryam Rajavi, as President of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, have been put up in dozens of cities throughout Iran.