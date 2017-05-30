The Trump administration is planning to disband the Labor Department division that has policed discrimination among federal contractors for four decades... the move would fold the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, now home to 600 employees, into another government agency in the name of cost-cutting.

There are thousands of bureaucrats in the federal government whose only job is to find racist white people. And sexist men. And non-progressive-thinking people who don't want disguised men in girls' bathrooms. But in Trump's new budget he wants to cut back on some of this effort:

Did you know that there are actually 600 government employees, in just one agency alone,. whose job is to not respond to but actually to search out for discrimination?

Unlike the EEOC, which investigates complaints it receives, the compliance office audits contractors in a more systematic fashion and verifies that they “take affirmative action” to promote equal opportunity among their employees.

In other words, the compliance office threatened companies to give racial preferences to minorities, even when they hadn't been accused of any wrongdoing.

Some companies have questioned the more aggressive approach, noting the office has consistently found since 2004 that 98 percent of federal contractors comply with the law.

This bureaucracy isn't interested in the law. It's interested in imposing racial preferences. But the Labor Department is not the only agency with its fingers on the racial justice scale.

The new leadership at the Environmental Protection Agency, for instance, has proposed eliminating its environmental justice program which addresses pollution that poses health threats specifically concentrated in minority communities.

Why should minority communities get more help with pollution than white neighborhoods? I never knew that pollution migrates to black communities; is pollution racist?

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, for example, has revoked a rule ensuring that transgender people can stay at sex-segregated shelters of their choice...

Do you think in addition to homeless shelters there should be genderless shelters, for people both without a home and without a gender?

The efforts to reduce the federal profile on civil rights reflects the consensus view within the Trump administration that Obama officials exceeded their authority in policing discrimination on the state and local level, sometimes pressuring targets of government scrutiny to adopt policies that were not warranted.

You think?

Obama made a cottage industry of shaking down companies for alleged racism and insisting his own preferred version of racism, called "affirmative action" be put into place. It's great to see Trump is planning to reduce some of this nonsense.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com