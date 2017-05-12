That may be. But first, they have to show that they actually care about people in all those congressional districts that voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton. They must demonstrate a respect for people who don't live on the coasts or in blue congressional districts.

Democrats have been predicting a landslide in the off year elections of 2018 largely based on the notion that Donald Trump is so unpopular that Democratic candidates will simply waltz to victory.

One Democratic congresswoman representing Silicon Valley shows that the Democrats have a long, long way to go.

Washington Free Beacon:

A Democratic lawmaker from California referred to Middle America as "Podunk, USA," during a committee meeting last week, several sources inside the meeting told the Washington Free Beacon. Remarks by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D., Calif.) during a closed-door Energy and Commerce Committee meeting with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai raised eyebrows from those present. The moment occurred when Eshoo pushed back against Pai when he was discussing expanding broadband access to rural areas. Pai said that eliminating Title II net neutrality rules would benefit places he has traveled to, such as Parsons, Kan., Elverson, Pa., and Cadillac, Mich. Sources inside the meeting told the Free Beacon that Eshoo was frustrated with Pai's comments. She wished out loud that Pai would stop talking about "Podunk, USA" and instead be more concerned about the venture capitalists on Sand Hill Road in her district near Palo Alto, according to the sources. Many in the room reacted negatively to Eshoo's remarks, sources said. A member who represents a flyover state did not appreciate the term "Podunk," which means a small, unimportant town, and said districts in Middle America are just as important as those in Silicon Valley. Eshoo's office declined to comment.

Democrats aren't only "out of touch" with most of the country, they hold their fellow citizens in contempt. That attitude was perfectly encapsulated by former President Obama's observation during the 2008 campaign that voters in the heartland are "bitter" and "cling" to guns and religion while hating immigrants.

In the nearly 10 years since Obama told a San Francisco audience that most Americans were ignorant racists, not much has changed in the Democratic party. Try as they might to hide their smug sense of superiority, every once and a while, it manifests itself. Until they realize that many Americans are deeply resentful of that attitude, it's a pretty good bet that it won't matter who is president; they will lose.