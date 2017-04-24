According to the Italian prosecutor's office, it's non-government organizations, seeking to keep a problem boiling in order to win more funds, funds, funds for all their supposed do-goodery. It's no different from a fireman who sets fires in order to put them out and find himself hailed a hero. Or a wicked stepmother who poisons her child in order to win sympathy for all her heroic caregiving.

The BBC reports:

An Italian prosecutor says he has evidence some of the charities saving migrants in the Mediterranean Sea are colluding with people-smugglers. Carmelo Zuccaro told La Stampa (in Italian) phone calls were being made from Libya to rescue vessels. Organisations involved in rescue operations have rejected accusations of collusion, saying their only concern is to save lives. Italy is the main route for migrants trying to reach Europe. Almost 1,000 people are thought to have drowned in waters between Libya and Italy this year, according to the UN refugee agency. Nearly 37,000 people have been rescued over the same period, a surge of more than 40% from last year, the figures say. "We have evidence that there are direct contacts between certain NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and people traffickers in Libya," Mr Zuccaro is quoted as saying in La Stampa.

So the whole migrant thing flooding Europe and wreaking untold havoc is actually the work of NGOs looking to beef up their portfolios and win applause and maybe Nobel peace prizes for their induced do-goodery. They collude with the brutal migrant smugglers and the state has to pay for all the 'imports' they are responsible for bringing in. The taxpayers get stiffed, the migrants colonized Europe, and the NGOs pocket the gains and go looking for more brutal people smugglers out for a few billions, to make common cause with.

It's all about the money. And these are the profiteers.

Don't think the same thing isn't going on here with Mexico's evil cartel people smugglers and the network of church and charity NGOs who encourage illegal immigration to the U.S. They all know the taxpayers will pay for every illegal immigrant's health care, education, welfare, food and jailing costs once they get to the states, and in the meantime, they can go to the press about a supposed sudden humanitarian crisis which requires funds funds funds for themselves.

If this isn't a racket, what is?

The Italian prosecutor is absolutely right to hold these colluders accountable. If only it would happen in the states, too.