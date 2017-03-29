In parched California, rainfall patterns are essentially the same as they were 120 years ago, but humans have made it warmer and that added heat is driving the state's crippling drought, according to a new study. Warm temperatures dry out soils and cause precipitation to fall as rain rather than snow, thus reducing annual snowpack essential for irrigation, for example. What snow does fall then melts earlier in the spring.

We were told that the multi-year California drought was caused by humans, fossil fuels and CO2. So how did it end? After all in 2015, this was the standard reportage. Here's an example from a no doubt solemnly intoned NBC News report :

What we have now is officials scrambling to repair the Oroville Dam, now bursting at the seams with water, in some very undrought-like conditions that nevertheless hasn't been trumpeted much as the end of the drought. So how did it end?

Shouldn’t the renowned experts such as Al Gore, Jerry Brown and President Obama answer the question?

Maybe reporters can answer since they willingly repeat that CO2 and humans cause all climate conditions.

The correct answer is that the multi-year drought started and ended the way they always have, cyclically and naturally.

Humans can no more control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity than the can the Earth’s orbit or solar activity itself.

This extend well beyond California by the way -- it's actually a national problem.

On Nov. 12, 2009, Gore told the Tonight Show the earth was several million degrees two kilometers below the surface. He was only about 100% off which is as close as most of his predictions. Normally when someone is that far off they are not considered an expert.

The reason Gore and others won’t debate is because they use a computer model instead of facts to support their theory.

I blame the media for the indoctrination and fear mongering because they never ask questions. They call it settled science.

It's about time the media starts asking questions before the greedy powerful government destroys the economy.