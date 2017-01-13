In days gone by, our country was represented by two major political parties that had the same end, values, and vision but differed in methodology. Today, conservatives no longer share the same mission as the left. Their missions are polar opposites, and the divide is unbridgeable.

For all practical purposes, there is no longer one America. Instead, there are now two radically different Americas. The Democrats led by the left represent both American coasts and urban cities, while the Republicans and their conservative base represent the rest of the country, sandwiched in between the leftist elites.

While conservatives seek a return to constitutional principles of less government, a free market, and sovereignty, the left seeks open borders, wealth redistribution, and statism.

For the last eight years, the left has made considerable inroads with the election of Barack Obama. Under his administration, businesses are overregulated and heavily taxed. Health care was socialized, and our borders are wide open. Sanctuary cities sprang up throughout the land, and the resettlement of migrants from hostile third-world war-torn countries were and continue to be given a welcome mat. No longer is there any distinction between a citizen and an illegal for many in the media, our universities, and our local institutions. Schools and law enforcement are told to look the other way when confronted with those who have entered our country illegally.

Those of us who seek to preserve our culture, sovereignty, and language are labeled as racists, bigots, Islamophobes, and the usual litany of insults. Is it any wonder the left has stifled debate, since many of us do not want to be labeled as racist xenophobes?

Language is key when it comes to winning a war of ideas, and the left has succeeded in shutting down debate by resorting to name-calling and ridicule of opponents. Fear and shame work, and no one knows that better than those who have successfully used it to shut down free speech.

Currently, there is a move by the left to censor conservatives on the internet. George Soros, with his billions, and several left-leaning foundations have infiltrated Wikipedia with millions in donations. The leftist Southern Poverty Law Center, the organization rich with Soros millions, cut a deal to smear and discredit those on the right. As an example, Frank Gaffney from the Center for Security Policy and David Horowitz from the Freedom Center are now labeled as "peddlers of hate" and "conspiracy peddlers."

Censorship is commonly utilized in countries run by tyrants, and its use here threatens our liberty, while much of America remains clueless that censorship is even taking place.

It is imperative for conservatives to employ alternative strategies to get our message out to the public. Monetarily, we are at a disadvantage. Additionally, we do not have the mainstream media or press to support us. Even though we still have talk radio and social media to advance our message, this too now has limitations, with threats of censorship and regulations. We must continue to use these media to our advantage while we still can.

What can only be described as a nonviolent civil war between the left and the right has now infiltrated all walks of life. The presidential campaign is still ongoing, even though the election is over and Trump and Republicans won. The left hopes it can overturn the results of the election or impeach President-elect Trump. Furthermore, Obama, unlike his predecessors, has stated he will remain in D.C. to obstruct the incoming president and the Trump agenda.

In effect, the left will not permit Trump and the Republicans to govern. They and their cohorts in the media, Hollywood, and the universities will do everything they can to stop the will of the people. Lawsuits will be filed and fake news stories will be planted to delegitimize President-Elect Trump and those who support him.

The call for unity coming from many quarters is a noble one, but how can conservatives reconcile with a Socialist Progressive agenda? The answer is, they can't!

As a conservative living in the Socialist Republic of California, I no longer have representation. We in California are at the mercy of the left, whose ideology and agenda we do not share. The stark contrast between us now engulfs the rest of the country in a war for the heart and soul of America. Each one of us must view himself as a foot soldier in this battle. The election may be over, but the war continues. Fight on!

Shari Goodman is an educator, activist, and political commentator. Her commentaries have appeared in World Net Daily, American Thinker, Canada Free Press, Family Security Matters, and Israel Today, among others. She is a red dot residing in the blue state of California.