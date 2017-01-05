Worse, it appears that Obamacare was designed to fail so that the Democrats would then impose a government-run health insurance plan for all of us. Most likely, all of us would be enrolled in Medicare at birth. Harry Reid admitted that Obamacare was the first step to a single-payer, meaning exclusively government, plan.

There is no question that we have to repeal Obamacare, because it is a disaster. Premiums have increased, deductibles have increased, and workers have had their hours cut to part-time status so the employers do not have to pay for health insurance. The federal government dictates the coverage in your health insurance plan.

But something unplanned occurred. Hillary lost, so the Democrats cannot replace Obamacare with Medicare. The Republicans say they will repeal Obamacare and replace. But why replace Obamacare with another complicated law?

Health insurance should be treated like any other insurance policy, such as auto, home, and life insurance. You should be able to purchase a policy designed specifically for your needs. For example, with auto insurance, there are minimum coverages you must have, such as liability and medical coverage, but you then select collision, deductibles, and rental. With health insurance, you would be required to have basic coverage such as surgery, hospital care, yearly exams, and diagnostic exams. But you should be able to elect if you want physical therapy, chiropractic care, psychiatric care, pregnancy, and others that may not apply to you. And you should be able to select the deductibles you can afford to lower the premium.

Coverage for pre-existing diseases is a more complicated issue. We can have time periods from immediate coverage up to twelve months or more, with different premiums for each. For those who cannot afford it, medical care can be provided through government hospitals, such as the VA, as discussed below, or through state welfare programs. Now, with immediate coverage for pre-existing, the cost is spread among all those who pay premiums.

The supposed reason for Obamacare was that there were many "uninsured." But being uninsured does not preclude receiving health care. For example, if you are on Social Security and Social Security Disability, then you qualify for Medicare, so you have medical insurance.

If you get hurt at work, your work-related injuries are covered by worker's compensation.

If you get hurt in an auto accident, your auto insurance policy, or the policy of the auto you were an occupying, or any involved vehicle, will pay your medical bills for the accident-related injuries up to a certain amount.

In addition, if you are injured in an accident, you will make a claim against the person who caused the injury to recover medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

If you meet the poverty standard, then you will receive medical insurance under your state welfare system.

The issue, then, is who those people are who are not covered under any of the above, and those who refuse to buy insurance, and how to provide medical care for them. For those who do not have any insurance, we can provide medical care at government hospitals such as the VA hospitals. If the VA hospitals are satisfactory for our veterans, then there should be no issue for the uninsured and under-insured to use them.

One popular proposal is to expand the Health Savings Accounts. This allows you to deposit money into an account, deduct that amount from your gross income to reduce your taxable income, and then pay your medical bills from this account. This is just another complicated tax scheme where you use your own money to pay medical bills with government supervision to open and maintain the HAS. It would be simpler and achieve the same result if you simply deduct from gross income all your medical expenses in addition to the costs of health insurance premiums, which you can now deduct.

There are other free-market solutions, such as requiring doctors and hospitals to list the cost of their services so they charge the same to individuals as to insurance companies, and allowing insurance companies to advertise and solicit nationwide, just as they do for home, auto, and life insurance.

We need to ask why we have to replace Obamacare with another government plan. We should have a debate whether we need the federal government to have an "Obamacare"-type plan and a real debate on the proposals. Obamacare was rammed through Congress on a parliamentary trick with only Democrat votes and no real discussion – just speeches.

The push for Obamacare was more political than medical. Obamacare allowed the federal government to control a large part of our economy, which has been the goal of Democrats since Truman first proposed it, and Hillary tried with Hillarycare in 1993.

Obamacare should be repealed immediately. Let the free market work with minimal government supervision.