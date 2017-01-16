MLK’s niece: I voted for Trump

The latest media-manufactured controversy surrounding President-elect Trump involves Congressman John Lewis, who won’t be attending the inauguration because he believes Mr. Trump will be an illegitimate president. (He reportedly believed the same about George W. Bush.) American Thinker editor Thomas Lifson has written a very good piece about how the congressman shouldn’t be considered immune from criticism simply because of his background as a civil rights leader.

Lifson writes: The American left created a claque around [Congressman Lewis], requiring any serious discussion of the man to include a disclaimer as to his heroic status and infallibility…. This made him the perfect voice to go where no elected representative should go following the operation of the constitutional machinery for picking a president. As a Catholic commentator and pro-life advocate, I asked Evangelist Alveda C. King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a pro-life leader (she serves as director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, the African-American outreach for Priests for Life and Gospel of Life Ministries), if she hopes Mr. Trump will be a pro-life president. Evangelist King graciously responded as follows: ‘I pray that all polar opposites learn to Agape Love, live and work together as brothers and sisters—or perish as fools. While I voted for Mr. Trump, my confidence remains in God, for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Prayers for President-elect Trump, Congressman Lewis, and everyone including leaders.’ Obviously Evangelist King believes Mr. Trump will be a legitimate president. God bless her for the work she does and for not being afraid of the viciousness of the radical leftists who have co-opted the civil rights movement to further their anti-life, anti-family, libertine agenda.