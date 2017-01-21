Guess who was left unpardoned!

Obama has left town, and guess whom he has left holding the proverbial bag for possible criminality occurring during his presidency? If you guess Hillary Clinton – and, by extension, her husband, her aide Huma Abedin, and her lawyer Cheryl Mills, among many others who hitched their wagons to the Clinton star – you’re right on the money. Imagine the ominous sense of impending doom that must be spreading through the Clinton domain as all of them realize that they have lost forever the umbrella of protection from prosecution that a last-minute pardon from a friendly president of their own political party would have afforded them. They now all stand fully exposed to the elements of criminal prosecution that they had thought themselves immune to during an Obama presidency followed by a Clinton election victory. Wouldn’t you love to hear some of the phone conversations going on right now within that former empire? John Podesta’s email revelations likely pale in significance compared to those email conversations underway even as you read this. You say they couldn’t possibly be that stupid? Remember, these are liberal Democrat operatives who have already demonstrated their limited grasp of and regard for cyber-security, so don’t be so sure. What you can rest assured of is that there are a number of those operatives whose minds are working furiously to determine what they can do to save themselves – not their bosses, but themselves. Surely the FBI agents who have an open investigation into Clinton corruption are at this moment sifting through their perp profiles to determine who will best respond to offers of immunity for cooperation.

Friday, the 20th of January, 2017 has to be a very dark day within the Clinton realm. Don’t you just love it? Thomas Lifson adds: President Trump also has pardon power. That gives him a lot of bargaining leverage if he ever decides to exercise his artistic skills in deal-making with the Clinton machine.