The problem is, he never called for one. Donald Trump called for more surveillance of certain mosques and other places where Islamic terrorists congregate, and he has called for keeping track of suspected Islamic terrorists inside America. Putting the two together does not get you a "Muslim registry" – that is, a registry of all Muslims in America.

Liberals are incensed by "fake news," but when it comes to reporting about Donald Trump, you won't see "FAKE" in big letters about breathless reports of Donald Trump's "Muslim registry."

And yet it continues to get reported as such, most recently in the Washington Post.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to stand by his plans to establish a registry for Muslims and temporarily ban Muslim immigrants from the United States. "You know my plans," Trump said. Trump has long called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States and has expressed openness to a registry of Muslims already in the country.

Not true. Here's what he said:

In an interview with NBC News last November, Trump was asked: "is there going to be a database that tracks the Muslims here in this country?" The remarks were made after a rally, and there was speculation by some on social media afterwards that Trump did not hear the entirety of the question, because he refers to the border in his answer. "There should be a lot of systems, beyond database, we should have a lot of systems, and today you can do it," Trump responds. In an interview with Yahoo News in November 2015, Trump did not rule out the idea of a database or a special form of identification for Muslims. Trump was asked if that would include "registering Muslims in a database or giving them a form of special identification that noted their religion." Trump did not say yes or no, instead saying: "We're going to have to look at a lot of things very closely We're going to have to look at the mosques. We're going to have to look very, very carefully."

While there is some ambiguity in his remarks, it seems he is talking about a watch list of potential terrorists, a subset of Muslims. He never said he wanted a database of all Muslims in America.

I think that instead of a registry of all Muslims in America, Trump should make a registry of news organizations who whip up hatred against Trump using identity politics. When the number of "Trump hates X" stories gets high enough for a particular organization, Trump can ban that organization from his press conferences to register his unhappiness with its emphasis on registries.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.