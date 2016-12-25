From an article about the Trump University lawsuit, here's a photo of Trump looking as though he is passing a kidney stone.

Disaster must have struck at Politico, wiping out their database of photos. I presume that because nearly every photo I see of Donald Trump makes him look awful.

Has anyone ever seen a photo of Obama looking so pained?

This next photo, from an article talking about Trump's call with Bill Clinton, features a menacing giant hand reaching out to grab the reader:

Has anyone ever seen a photo of Obama with a giant hand reaching out for you?

Here's a photo showing Trump appearing pompous:



Does anyone remember ever seeing a photo of Obama with his mouth so wide that a butterfly could land inside it?

Here's a photo from an article with the unbiased title "Trump's unpopularity threatens to hobble his presidency":

Does anyone recall seeing a photo of Obama where the front half of his head was cut off by a black box?

I don't.

I'm sure it's not bias. Politico will show us a non-grimacing, smiling photo of Trump real soon, right?

As for me, my favorite photo of Trump doesn't actually exist in reality:

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.