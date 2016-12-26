POLICE in Belgium are probing the death of a high ranking NATO official after his body was discovered in his car with a gunshot wound to the head. According to reports, Yves Chandelon, the 62-year-old auditor general of NATO was found miles away from both his home and office.

His body was found in the Belgian town of Andenne, 62 miles away from his home in Lens on December 16. According to local newspaper reports Mr Chandelon was the registered keeper of three weapons however the gun found at the scene did not belong to him, it has been claimed. And more bizarrely it has been reported locally that the gun which killed him was found in the glovebox of the vehicle. Local news reports say Mr Chandelon's family are concerned about the circumstances of the case. They say initial suggestions that it was a possible suicide are incorrect. And it has been reported that the former director of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Luxembourg had complained of getting strange telephone calls before he died and "felt threatened".

Clarice Feldman quips:

And after shooting myself I put the gun which is not mine in the glove compartment to keep everything nice and neat.

So what might a NATO auditor discover that would cause ruthless people to murder him?

Mr Chandelon was responsible for probing terror financing as part of his high ranking job.

One of the many sins attributed to Donald Trump is an inadequate appreciation for NATO. Hmm. Nothing to see here, move along?

Maybe that’s why I have to learn about this via a British tabloid newspaper.