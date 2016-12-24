National Review owes an apology to the Trump family

In the Friday edition of National Review Online, Kevin D. Williamson pens an article entitled "Manners, Even in the Age of Trump." His intent is to bring to light an escalating lack of decency in our public life when it comes to discussing politics. This could have been a great article. He leads off discussing the human genome and differences between Orangutan, Chimpanzee and Human behavior. He then describes the incident on the Jet Blue flight where an obviously disordered person sought to harass Ivanka Trump, her husband and her kids and was subsequently removed by the flight crew. Mr. Williamson then writes the following (emphasis mine)

I suppose that by now regular readers of National Review will have figured out that my sympathy for the Trumps is . . . limited. My own view is that Donald and Ivanka and Uday and Qusay are genuinely bad human beings and that the American public has made a grave error in entrusting its highest office to this cast of American Psycho extras. That a major political party was captured by these cretins suggests that its members are not worthy of the blessings of this republic. But here we are. I have stood at the side of a mass grave, seen the bodies and smelled the horrific odor of victims of Saddam, Uday and Qusay. Mr. Williamson's comparison of the Trump family to the likes of the Husseins is so far beyond the pale as to defy description. The senior management of National Review should formally and publicly admonish Mr. Williamson and apologize to the Trumps. Mike Ford is a retired Infantry Colonel who has personally observed many of the effects of Saddam Hussein and his sons' rule.