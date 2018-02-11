Barack the Brick-Thrower

The same Saul Alinsky-style community organizing methods that served Barack Obama well on the Southside of Chicago became indispensable tools in his quest to "fundamentally transform" the whole world from "what it is" into "the world as it should be." It was Barack Obama's friend and former chief campaign strategist, David Axelrod, who confessed to NPR that community organizers in Chicago would throw bricks through the window of Democrat campaign headquarters and call a press conference to blame the opposition. So when Obama accused Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin of colluding to steal an election, the brick that landed on the accuser's toe was one he planted there himself.

Let's not forget that although the International Court of Justice deems interfering in a foreign election a violation of international law, and notwithstanding the fact that U.S. regulations ban the use of tax dollars to sway foreign elections, it was brick-throwing Barack, not Donald Trump, who repeatedly defied the law on behalf of a larger global agenda. In 2006, U.S. senator Obama traveled to Kenya on the taxpayer's dime at a time that coincidentally corresponded with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders strategizing to help Muslim-sympathizer Raila Odinga unseat incumbent President Mwai Kibaki. Obama delivered the $1 million he had raised for the Luo tribesman's bid for the presidency and showed up at rallies with Odinga, where he criticized Kibaki and preached "hope and change." After Obama's alleged distant cousin lost by more than 200,000 votes, Kibaki appointed Odinga prime minister in a power-sharing deal, but not before Alinsky-style chaos broke out in the streets. When it was over, the new prime minister's sharia-supporters had killed thousands of Kenyans, destroyed 800 Christian churches, and incinerated fifty Christian believers inside an Assemblies of God. Apparently, tossing blocks of cement through his own window for all these years has caused Obama to forgot that in 2009, the late Hugo Chávez's friend, Honduran president Manual Zelaya, decided to ignore term limits and keep his presidency open-ended. In response, the Honduran Supreme Court decided to have Zelaya forcibly removed by the military – a decision Barack Obama referred to as a "coup d'état." In an attempt to both punish and persuade the Honduran people to reinstate the deposed Zelaya, a vindictive Obama made permanent the suspension he imposed on non-humanitarian aid. Obama's large-scale efforts have not been limited to aiding and abetting Luo tribesmen from Africa and leftist dictators from the Americas. In February of 2011, Obama decided to oust Moammar Gaddafi from power by instructing the State Department, headed by Hillary Clinton, to interfere in Libya's political and military affairs. President Obama spent a billion dollars to fund the operation, which included the U.S. military joining jihadi rebel groups to topple and ultimately kill the Libyan leader. As a result, Barack managed to community organize a nation and "fundamentally transform" Libya from a moderate Islamic regime, that was no longer a threat to America, into a safe haven for ISIS and al-Qaeda.