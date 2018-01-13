The Judicial Rebellion

At the core of these traitors' arguments is the belief that the people do not have the right to express their views through the electoral process.

We are witnessing a treasonous rebellion by leftist judges who are declaring the last election null and void.

Essentially, these courts are declaring that President Trump doesn't have the same authority as his predecessor and that the powers of the executive branch are constrained by what the judiciary thinks is good policy.

These judges assert that President Trump can't overrule the executive orders of his predecessor with his own executive orders. If that were the case, elections would be meaningless, since one president could effectively prevent the people from rejecting his position by voting for a candidate who disagreed with him.

We see this in the judge's ruling on DACA. Ignoring for a moment the fact that DACA was an unconstitutional usurpation of power by Obama, there is still a huge problem with a court effectively declaring that one president, Obama, can make edicts that other presidents can't change.

This is clearly not a claim by the court that some presidential rulings are infallible, dogmatic, and unchangeable, since we all know that if Bush had produced an executive order that violated the law by limiting legal immigration, the same judge would have ruled that Obama could overrule it.

Instead, what we're seeing is nothing less than a rebellion by judges who reject the idea that elections have consequences and believe they can impose their beliefs on the people. The judges are declaring that Democracy exists in the U.S. only to the extent that viewpoints that judges consider acceptable can result from an election.

It's a far cry from declaring that the Constitution limits certain actions by presidents to saying that the actions of presidents that the left likes have more legal weight than the actions of presidents that judges don't like do.

At the core of the #Resistance movement is the idea that America is more a tyranny than a representative republic. By saying elections are legitimate only so long as leftists approve of them, they are declaring that power flows not from the people, as declared by the Constitution, but from the unelected elites.

America cannot continue to exist as a free country if the ever changing opinions of leftists carry the same authority as the Constitution and the laws passed by the people's representatives in Congress.

Like all acts of open rebellion in America, these actions by judges are nothing less than a declaration that some people in America are worth less than others. This rebellion is the opposite of the American Revolution, which was waged to ensure that the people, not the aristocracy, held the reins of power and could have a major say in how their country was managed.

The reality is that when faced with a direct rejection of the principles upon which America is based, extreme measures are needed to stomp out the rebellion. In this case, judges who issue insane edicts must be impeached. It's time for the people to voice the truth that judges are not some "super" agents who override the authority of the people's representatives.

Sadly, the actions of these lower-court judges are simply a continuation of what we've seen for decades in the Supreme Court.

Historically, the idea that the Supreme Court has the right to stop the president and Congress from doing what the Court considers unconstitutional has been viewed with suspicion. It's not in the Constitution, and the people have never voted to endorse it.

However, as a matter of practicality, there needs to be some way to stop the legislature from violating the Constitution, and the Supreme Court has de facto become the Band-Aid used to cover that gap in the Constitution.

But historically, we've seen that the Court can be a rather poor source of guidance. From declaring that slavery was okay to saying that forcibly sterilizing the "unfit" is fine, the Court has demonstrated that it is a fallible and untrustworthy guide at best.

For decades, leftists have used judges to impose their whims on the people. From legalizing abortion to inventing a right to same-sex "marriage," leftists have used rebellious judges to transform America without having to win elections or actually convince the people that the leftist approach is good.

Leftists get away with this because the culture portrays judges as impartial agents who are interested only in ensuring that the laws passed by the Congress and enshrined in the Constitution are followed.

Yet we know that's not true, because the same leftists tell us so. They tell us the Constitution is a "living" document. That is saying in no uncertain terms that judges have the authority to redefine the Constitution based on the judge's biases without following the process the people accepted to modify the Constitution.

But if five judges, who are rich, mostly white, mostly male lawyers, can arbitrarily redefine the rights of Americans by unilaterally modifying the Constitution, we no longer live in a free society.

The current situation is worse in that the rebellion has spread to the lower courts. Due to the lethargy of the legal process, one federal judge can illegally stop the president from exercising his constitutional power for months or years.

It's time for honest Americans who believe in democracy, as witnessed by our acceptance of the legitimate authority that Obama had when he was president, to convince the culture that many judges are not apolitical honest actors.

It's time for Republicans to impeach judges who obviously overstep their authority. It's time for Congress to pass a law requiring that judges interpret the laws in light of the intent of the people who passed the law.

Perhaps we need a constitutional amendment to explicitly demand that judges not add their own spin to the laws of the land.

Or perhaps we need the Congress and the president to declare that only the Supreme Court can limit their actions. Lower courts can rule as they want, but only the Supreme Court can demand that the other branches change their actions. This would reduce the ability of the rebels to effectively kneecap our elected representatives through frivolous lawsuits supported by traitorous judges. Before the traitors could stop actions by Congress or the president they'd have to get the Supreme Court to agree, as opposed to the current situation, where one of the thousands of unelected federal judges can stop lawful actions by the president or Congress.

Whatever mechanism we use, the reality is that if we don't crush the rebellion in the judiciary we will lose all our freedoms and America may be headed toward an armed conflict.

This modern judicial rebellion seeks to impose its will on everyone. From demanding that Christians support same-sex "weddings" to demanding that Catholic nuns support abortion, the fascist judges are insisting that all bow their knee to our new masters.

The risk of eventual violence is much worse than it was in the case of the Civil War. In this new rebellion, there is no safe haven for the new "slaves," those whose rights are being stolen by traitors. There is no underground railroad for those who cherish their constitutional rights.

The chance for real violence becomes greatest when people are backed into a corner and told they must reject their own beliefs.

That's why it's imperative to take peaceful steps now to defuse the crisis.