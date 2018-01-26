Settling for the Truth

For well over a year, we have endured the media's incessant, sheeplike bleating of Russia! Russia! Russia! Each day we were warned about President Trump through an unchained medley of coordinated narratives on the possibility of collusion, corruption, obstruction, and most recently insanity. However, the greatest danger to our nation appears to be much closer than Russia and more widespread than a single individual such as Donald Trump. We are on the cusp of uncovering the greatest government scandal in the history of our republic. This isn't another Teapot Dome. This is no third-rate burglary and cover-up of Watergate infamy or a president lying about his sexual infidelity under oath. We are several levels of magnitude above those offenses. The potential extent of this cancerous government corruption encompasses multiple agencies and departments within the DOJ, FBI, NSA, CIA, State, and IRS and possibly more.

We've revealed FBI agents and DOJ officials potentially covering up crimes for one political candidate while abusing the court system to enable spying on another political candidate with the intent of finding, or worse, making up, criminal activity. We've discovered widespread evidence of "pay to play" bribery within the State Department. Going further back, we've seen government agencies targeting political activists with harassment and delay tactics, spying on the media, and government agencies engaged in gun-running with drug cartels with the end goal being to restrict and change gun laws and the Second Amendment. The potential scope and breadth of corruption are unprecedented. This is Chicago-style venality on a national and even international scale. This is Deep-State swamp behavior that exceeds the imaginations of the best spy novelists and the scariest part is that this is very real. In the din of media noise, we try to filter out the real news – we simply seek an answer to a question pondered 2,000 years ago by a Roman procurator of Israel. Quid est veritas? What is truth? In perhaps the greatest irony in human history, said Roman procurator was staring at truth and didn't know it. In likewise fashion, when the truth finally comes to light, will the media and those on the left recognize it? This is a very important question that we need to explore before this reality comes upon us. As we pull on the threads of evidence to see where they lead, what will be the reaction when truth finally comes to light? I imagine if significant collusion and corruption between Donald Trump and the Russians were discovered to be true, then Trump supporters would acknowledge it and support impeachment proceedings. Will that be the case for the media, the leftists, and the #NeverTrumps if evidence of massive government corruption with Hillary Clinton and possibly former President Obama is discovered to be true? In President Obama's case, is preserving the dignity and historic value of electing the first black president of our nation more important than the truth of how he ran his administration? How shall we use the sword of truth and justice? Will it be used to surgically remove the cancer of corruption, so the healing process may begin, or will its use risk forever separating the soul and spirit of our nation into two camps of truth-accepters and truth-deniers? Using a building analogy, the first stone laid in constructing a facility is the cornerstone. Its importance is the greatest, since every other stone is placed based on the position of the cornerstone. In life, each of us has a cornerstone – something or someone that has the highest importance in our hearts. Based on our choice of cornerstone, all other values, principles, and decisions are determined and prioritized. The Bible teaches what the Lord requires of us: to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with our God. Even if you are an atheist, you recognize the value of the first two actions of doing justice: treating all people fairly and showing mercy or forgiveness when people screw up. Are truth, justice, love, and mercy part of our cornerstone as a nation, or are they the egocentric values of power and control? We need to decide who we are as a nation and subsequently how we are going to act. Will we have the courage to seek the truth until we find it, or will we just apathetically let it slide by? More importantly, when we discover the truth, will we all recognize and accept it, and then allow Madame Justice to impartially mete out the appropriate Justice for All? For if truth and justice are not part of our nation's cornerstone, then we really have no nation at all. Tom McAllister is a business strategy consultant and author of the book Blue Collar Faith and its politically neutered variant, Short Strolls in Faith. To contact, email Tom@BABrightlight.com.