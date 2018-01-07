How Do Liberals Flunk Science? Let Us Count the Ways.
With most of the U.S. recently in the grip of significant cold, and given the proper goading from President Trump, liberals again felt led to lecture us on the difference between weather and climate. It's lost on most leftists how they so often fail to apply the same standards to themselves. Whether blizzards, hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, record heat, record cold, and so on, with religious devotion, liberals almost never fail to link dramatic weather events to their apocalyptic climate narrative.
One of the easiest jobs in the world has to be that of climate doomsayer. No matter the weather, the climate kooks can scream, "Man-made global warming!," and the faithful will follow with a hearty "Amen!" In spite of the folly and the pseudo-science behind the man-made global warming movement, time and again, the modern left insists that it is conservatives – especially Christian conservatives – who have abandoned science and reason.
Last year, The New York Times went as far as to blame evangelicals for our "post-truth society." The New York Times lamenting a "post-truth society" is like Satan complaining about sin. Few organizations or individuals in the history of humanity have waged a more enthusiastic war on the truth than has "the newspaper of record."
Because all sound science – yes, there are plenty of scientific charlatans – always points one to the truth, it is little surprise that those so often opposed to the truth frequently find themselves at odds with what sound science reveals. For those unsure of where they stand on the spectrum of understanding what real science and scientists have revealed, let me take a moment to chronicle some actual "settled science."
First of all, back when Adam took his first home-school anatomy course, science long ago revealed that there are only two sexes: male and female. There is no such thing as a "gender spectrum." Any sentient adult telling you that such nonsense exists should have his grown-up card revoked and be required to repeat kindergarten at an approved location. What's more, contrary to LGBT propaganda, basic biology is not "transphobic."
Unlike the modern left's practice of using a fake problem – man-made climate change – to explain real weather-related catastrophes, tolerating the very real transgender madness of the modern left has led to all sorts of very real human-related catastrophes. Men using women's restrooms and locker rooms, men competing against (and taking trophies from) women, women occupying the front lines of our military, and so on are all the direct result of the fake science preached and produced by liberalism.
Just as settled as is the science of who is a male and who is a female is the science of life in the womb. Life in the womb for a child is as well documented as anything in science. With ultrasound and Doppler machines, as well as other technology, one can monitor the life of a baby in the womb from very near the beginning until birth.
Moments after conception (hardly a serious biologist in the world would argue that life does not begin at conception), the resulting single cell contains all 46 chromosomes necessary to grow into an adult human being. Within 48 hours of conception, the mother's body starts producing a hormone to let her know she is pregnant. In the beginning of the third week, the baby's heart begins to beat, with a blood type that is often different from his mother's.
During week five, eyes, legs, and hands have begun to develop. By week six, brain waves are detectable. Week eight has every organ in place, bones begin to replace cartilage, and the baby can begin to hear. By week twelve, the baby is nearing the end of the first trimester. He has all the necessary parts to experience pain, including nerves, spinal cord, and thalamus. He can grasp objects placed in his hand and has fingerprints, a skeletal structure, and circulation.
By week fifteen, he has an adult's taste buds. At week twenty, the earliest stage at which liberals used to conduct partial-birth abortions, the child can recognize his mother's voice. He is within one or two weeks of the stage where babies can routinely be saved outside the womb.
In spite of all this, to justify the slaughter of tens of millions of unborn children, abortion apologists have regularly ignored the indisputable science of life in the womb.
Recently, liberals have gone so far as to launch a massive billboard campaign that refers to abortion as "sacred," "a blessing," and even "life-saving." Abortion is so far from the concept of "life-saving" that it's not too difficult – especially among the government-educated – to find individuals who advocate infanticide. We shouldn't be surprised by this when the last U.S. president – elected twice – basically advocated the same.
And why the devotion to killing the most innocent and defenseless among us? The will to do whatever one wants sexually without the consequences is a powerful force, and those corrupted by liberalism will go to almost any length – including fake science – in order to keep abortion popular and legal.
Speaking of a liberal's libido, real science does no favors for the homosexual agenda, either. As Obama's senior adviser, Valerie Jarrett, learned in 2010, even well established liberals can draw the ire of the homosexual community by simply implying that homosexuality is not innate (meaning genetic), but is rather a "lifestyle choice." (Jarrett quickly backtracked and apologized.) We've been told for decades now that homosexuality is a genetic and unchangeable behavior – that people are "born gay."
In 1993, when the journal Science published a study by Dean Hamer (et al.) that strongly suggested the existence of a gene for homosexuality, an eager and complicit media celebrated. National Public Radio trumpeted the findings. Newsweek's cover asked, "Gay Gene?" The Wall Street Journal announced, "Research Points toward a Gay Gene..." The New York Times noted, "Report Suggests Homosexuality Is Linked to Genes."
However, noted psychiatrist, physicist, and author (Homosexuality and the Politics of Truth) Jeffrey Satinover concluded that "the Hamer study is seriously flawed." Many genetic researchers also quickly took issue with Hamer's study. Yet the myth grew. Today, it is commonplace for liberals in the media, Hollywood, and like-minded politicians again to ignore the real science and perpetuate the falsehood that homosexuality is strictly genetic.
Dr. Satinover notes, "The notion that 'homosexuals' are in effect a 'different species' (different genes) is ludicrous beyond belief. There is not the slightest evidence for that[,] as anyone who actually reads the studies (not reports on the studies) knows." What science does reveal is that homosexuality is a rather unhealthy and dangerous lifestyle.
And much to the dismay of many on the modern left, sodomy doesn't produce babies – because, you know, science. Thus, we now have fools declaring same-sex couples "infertile" and demanding that health insurance companies foot the bill to remedy this. So along with paying for abortions and "gender reassignment" surgery, liberals want us to foot the bill so that two men can have a baby.
As they foolishly declare their "belief in science," liberals such as Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren remind us that what liberals are devoted to is not science, but scientism. Because of this, their policies will always, ultimately, fail.
Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.
www.trevorgrantthomas.com
Trevor is the author of The Miracle and Magnificence of America.
tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com
