How to Get Kicked Off YouTube

Want to use the world's largest video platform to watch a Nobel Peace Prize-winner sing about killing white people? No, it's not Barack Obama, but Nelson Mandela, leading a group of black people in a solemn vow to kill the whiteys. You can find it here on YouTube.

Not to worry, all you lovers of racial venom. YouTube still has plenty of material to satisfy even your most vitriolic yearnings.

Ditto for Oprah telling us old white people have to die before white racism disappears.

Or how about step-by-step instruction on how black people can rob Asian people in their homes? (First you ring the doorbell to see if they are home, and make sure you choose the right fellas, who, if things go south, are ready to "do what it do.") That's easy to find too on YouTube, too, or, better still, on my new channel at minds.com.

These and thousands of other videos make YouTube a favorite place to spread black hostility, hate, and violence – you know, the same kind that is easy to find every day on NPR, MSNBC, CNN, and whatever else we are calling the conglomeration of reporters and public officials hopelessly devoted to spreading the greatest lie of our generation: the hoax of black victimization.

But what YouTube will not be spreading around anymore are videos that apparently are way worse than that. Videos by me, good ol' Colin, refuting that lie.

I do not know why Nelson Mandela and lots and lots of rappers preaching black-on-white racial violence have such a hard time getting kicked off YouTube. It's easy. I've done it four times for way less.

The first time YouTube sent me a one-way ticket to ride was right after I saw a video in Pittsburgh of a large group of large "teenagers" surrounding and beating a smaller "teenager." But everything was blurred out – faces and voices.

I called the victim's mom in Pittsburgh and asked if I could get a copy of the original video, unblurred. Soon I was watching a totally different, far more sinister scene: a large group of black people were surrounding a smaller white kid, harassing, threatening, taunting, and ultimately beating him.

That's what I do in my books, articles, videos, and podcasts: I expose the enormous level of black violence and how reporters and public officials are in denial, deceit, and delusion about it. This was just another example, one of many thousands that we document, wildly out of proportion.

Soon after the video went up, good ol' Colin was going down: YouTube said the video encouraged violence against children. I told YouTube I was exposing violence against children. People who removed that video were complicit in that violence.

YouTube did not care, and off I went.

The next time was about a year ago. A high school teacher was telling her school board in Green Bay how classrooms had degenerated into one constant episode of mayhem, violence, and chaos – including students roaming the hallways, simulating sex activity.

Other parents and teachers said that was a black thing.

When I reproduced the teacher's comments, YouTube took down good ol' Colin once again, this time for encouraging sexuality among children.

But my favorite was the final time just a few days ago. The venerable Atlantic magazine published a story about white people moving into black neighborhoods in New York and how that was somehow causing black people to commit more crime.

White people were criminalizing black people by the former's mere presence.

The magazine quoted the usual con men, saying the unusual things that are now very usual. It cited Paul Butler, a professor of law at Georgetown University. He's just one of the black teachers and lawyers around the country who say black juries should not vote to convict black defendants because of white racism. That is what he wrote in the Washington Post on several occasions.

The Atlantic article was funded by the MacArthur Foundation – you know, the group that gives out "genius grants" to people who write fairy tales about how black people are relentless victims of relentless white racism, all the time, everywhere, and how that explains everything. People like Ta-Nehisi Coates.

So I posted a video on YouTube calling BS on every word in the story – including "if," "and," and "but."

As with all my videos, there is no racism, no rancor, no apologies. Neither is there obscenity or vulgarity of any kind. No matter: that video came down. And, once again, YouTube dropped me like a pile of hot rocks.

Over the last few years, my videos have become "a thing," garnering more than 100 million views, mostly from people who are as skeptical as you and me. No one has time to watch videos that are not true.

And if they are not true, it should be the easiest thing in the world to show. Instead, the dominant reaction from the trolls is 1) that is not happening; 2) white people do it, too; 3) white people deserve it; and 4) let's hammer YouTube until Colin is removed.

Not for lying. But for telling the truth.

YouTube might be the biggest game in town, but it is not the only place to put videos. Good ol' Colin found a new home at minds.com, where my videos are now easy to find. And still impossible to refute.

