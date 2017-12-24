The Democrats' Hard Candy Christmas

In the “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” the working girls sing that the shuttering of the brothel will mean a hard candy Christmas for them. The passage of the tax bill and the other steps taken this week by the administration which I will summarize means this will be a hard candy Christmas for them, too.

The Democrats’ idea of economic stimulation runs like this: Give the government more money and they will invest it in useless projects like Solyndra, urban streetcars, and fast trains to nowhere, which eventually get scrapped because, as I said, they are useless and of benefit only to the Democrat politicians’ donors. The Republicans' idea has been to let you keep more of your money and spend it in ways that meet your needs. The contrast could not have been clearer this week, for as soon as the law was passed, companies like ATT, Boeing, Fifth Third, Wells Fargo, and Comcast announced salary increases, major investment plans, increased philanthropic spending, tagging the shift to the tax cuts. And this has and will continue to cascade to more and more businesses and this money will help more and more communities as money is spent to supply the needs and wants of those who earned it.

Of course, the president gamed this ahead of time with the CEOs of these large companies. Unless you have a 1930s comic book outlook on the world, CEOs, unlike Daddy Warbucks, do not just hand out millions of dollars without first coordinating this with their boards, and they could not do this all within 24 hours. The President, like Patton explaining how he knew Rommel’s strategy, read the book. In this case, the Democrats have played true to form: class, race, and sex warfare. So they were sure to scream this was a payoff to the rich at the expense of the poor. A coordinated response like this shows it was not. It was a masterful refutation of the presciently anticipated left-wing response to the cuts.

Even apart from that, beginning with the first paychecks in January, taxpayers who pay attention should notice a reduction in their withholding. Happy New Year! CBS, for example, picked three families with differing incomes from different areas of the country to see how the cuts would affect them, doubtless hoping it would evince proof of the Pelosi-Schumer-media poppycock. An accountant examining the families’ returns last year and assuming their incomes would be stable, found to their surprise each and every one would get a welcome tax cut.

Younger, healthier people will probably forego paying mortgage-sized ObamaCare insurance payments for policies with such high deductibles they constitute only a payoff to the insurance companies and a subsidy to others. Now there’s no tax penalty for refusing to play.

Foreign Policy

Just as the President has been dismantling the socialist narrative and policies of Obama and the media, he has been working to undo and right the feckless foreign policies of his “leading from behind” predecessor whose aim, it appears, was to diminish us on the world’s stage, not further national interests. I’ve not seen a better explication of this than Commentary Magazine’s:

Even as early as March of 2017, it was clear that the Obama administration’s foreign-policy professionals were quite insecure about how posterity would remember their stewardship of American interests abroad. They had every reason to be. For now, at least, the Trump administration has declined to govern as Trump campaigned; not as a populist firebrand but a conventional Republican. Susan Rice and her former White House colleagues have every reason to worry, but not for the United States. Their reputations, however, are another matter entirely.

Aided by our first-rate UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, he fired a shot at the anti-American corruptocrats of the United Nations this week, too. Thieves, tyrants, and the moronic weaklings of the West who the great Iowahawk accurately described in a tweet as “the He-Man Jew Haters club.”

In this respect, Josh Meyer of Politico (decidedly not a right-wing publication) had the blockbuster revelation of the week on Project Cassandra. In a meticulously researched piece, he describes how Obama halted an investigation into and prosecution of drug trafficking by the Iranian-supported Hezb’allah as it was funneling cocaine into the U.S. And he did it because he feared the investigation might interfere with the nuclear deal with Iran.

Consider this -- the messiah of the black community refused to halt a drug operation that had its greatest negative impact on those communities which most strongly supported him.

And what was the deal? Pallets of cash and numerous concessions for what? To permit Iran to control the Middle East.

As a former FBI agent who agrees with strategists that Iran doesn’t actually want to develop nuclear weapons noted to me:

So why would Iran enter into the Nuclear Deal with Obama, if they don't actually intend to go nuclear? Well... It's an excellent opportunity to shake down the US. Play hard to get, get everything they can get for a deal that doesn't actually change their policies. A pass for Hezbollah, etc. What's in it for Obama? Adulation from globalists? Sure. Money? That's an interesting concept. After all, I'm sure there were plenty of US strategists to second what those Israeli strategists were saying, have been saying, for years. There really never was anything in the deal for the US, since Iran wouldn't actually be giving up anything that it really wants and would only be collecting concessions. It even probably gives Iran political leverage with the US if it wants it. So would the adulation be worth it for Obama? For a narcissist like him, maybe. But adulation measured in money might be a very interesting path to explore.

Indeed. If we’re looking for a dollar payoff, I’d start with the unprecedented $60-million-dollar advance the Obamas received from the German giant publishing house Bertelsmann which, among other things, owns 75% of Penguin Random House. Bertelsmann is privately owned in Germany, so its finances are not readily transparent. Earlier this year, this publication ran a well-researched article on how George Soros and Bertelsmann are moving to control not only the media but the book publishing business in the U.S. as well, to advance German interests in the U.S.

The books it published had earlier given a huge boost to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The Wall Street Journal reported when the deal was announced “The company is courting potential minority investors, mainly “long-term funds, including pension funds, family offices and the like, Mr. Rabe [Bertelsmann’s chief executive] said, adding that there was “plenty of interest” in the U.S. and the U.K.” Maybe one of those was Iran. Of course, I could be wrong. It could be that readers around the world really will buy $60 million worth of ghost-written books praising the work of a man whose minor “achievements” are being erased day by day. What do I know as opposed to these publishing moguls? Maybe the Iranians just pre-purchased millions of dollars of this pap to shield their nuclear facilities.

The Deep State

Mueller keeps chugging along, and I agree with Kurt Schlichter that the President should just leave him there. He’s eviscerating his own reputation all by himself.

Surely, the rest of us are moving to an inescapable conclusion that the absurd, unverified Dossier paid for by the opposition, and perhaps even the FBI, was the basis for the FISA warrant that led to the spying on Trump. And by law, that warrant had to be signed by then Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who would never conceivably have done this without consultation with Obama.

This farce is grinding to a halt, threats that Mueller may try to drag it out for another year notwithstanding. Improperly seizing the transition emails was not a flexing of Mueller’s atrophied muscles but a confession that he is spinning his wheels. The transition, you know, came after the election that was supposedly influenced by all this invisible “collusion.” But hey -- perhaps someone sent an email on a .gov account saying, “Gee, remember how we worked with Vlad to get him to buy $100,000 of Facebook ads promoting the ‘Hillary wants to outlaw the flag’ story from ‘Truz Newz’ targeted at working class whites in Wisconsin and how that won the election? Good times!” Unlikely. Even Team Smartest Woman In The World Who Still Lost To Donald Trump was smart enough to use its own servers for its illegal activities. Mueller and his Loretta Lynch mob don’t have squat. They know it. We know it. Even somewhere in the back of their minds, past the voices and the demons, the Never Trumpers know it. The Grand Marshal of the HIPAA Court is not going to arrest everyone in the White House for treason. Mueller is going to come out with a report with lots of innuendo and a few outright lies, but no yellow scalp. A year from now -- three years from now, and if the wins keep coming, seven years from now -- Donald Trump will still be president. Don’t fire him, Mr. President, at least not yet. Do something even crueler. Let Mueller and his pack of Democrat clowns keep making fools of themselves.

The Counteroffensive

Timing, as the saying does, is everything. Well, maybe timing plus persistence and preparation, and now that the tax bill is done and our military operations against ISIS are proving successful, among other things, the counteroffensive against the corrupt Deep State is taking place. Attorney General Session announced he is probing the Cassandra Project revealed by Meyers, Uranium One, and the Clinton Foundation.

James Baker, the FBI general counsel, was demoted. It was reported that he contacted David Corn about the Dossier. (Corn is the propagandist who, by the way, crafted the notion that Valerie Plame was a covert agent deliberately outed to punish her husband Ambassador Joe Wilson for claiming Bush lied to get us into war.) Corn has denied that Baker was his source. And that’s probably true. Most likely the contacts were to introduce his cutout to peddle this nonsense and maybe follow up to thank him for taking the meeting. One expects the FBI’s general counsel to be smart enough to use flunkies to do this.

Even more importantly, this week, the White House announced an executive order under the Magnitsky Act, which should raise even more alarm bells in the Deep State.

I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the prevalence and severity of human rights abuse and corruption that have their source, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States, such as those committed or directed by persons listed in the Annex to this order, have reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems. Human rights abuse and corruption undermine the values that form an essential foundation of stable, secure, and functioning societies; have devastating impacts on individuals; weaken democratic institutions; degrade the rule of law; perpetuate violent conflicts; facilitate the activities of dangerous persons; and undermine economic markets. The United States seeks to impose tangible and significant consequences on those who commit serious human rights abuse or engage in corruption, as well as to protect the financial system of the United States from abuse by these same persons. I therefore determine that serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, and I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.

The list of persons and entities whose property will be frozen reads a lot like a list of Clinton and Clinton Foundation contributors, a compendium of international crooks. And there’s still the mysterious Pakistani-born Awan Brothers case pending, made even more intriguing by a report that a virus found inside the DNC server is linked to a company based in Pakistan.

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who overpaid the Awan Brothers and gave them access to many key Democrats’ online accounts and emails, should also be having a hard candy Christmas.

I hope you won’t. The next year looks even better for the U.S. as the rot which has been exposed in the media, Hollywood, and now the Deep State, gets a thorough excision by our consequential president and his talented cabinet which my online friend “Miss Marple” has dubbed the living Justice League.