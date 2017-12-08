A Time for War: The Gathering Storm

This past weekend was a perfect example. Brian Ross starts a series of false reports, so bad that the stock market dives, the leftist media breathlessly reports that President Trump is finished, and do their version of a happy dance. Except, the report was not true, the networks once again proved to be unworthy sources of news, just repeating a false narrative.

Most everyone entrenched on both sides of this cold civil war feels it coming. The thunder and lightning have been getting closer. For the better part of a year, we’ve been listening to the noise getting louder, and the flashes, good Lord, sometimes they get brighter by the minute. Many think the storm started on Nov. 9, 2016. Whichever, we all feel it.

Then the tax plan surprisingly passed the Senate. The left, as usual, had a collective hissy fit, droning on about how lost we are as a country. Oh, the horror! Tax cuts!! We’re doomed!!! Doomed they say!!!! For the first time in decades the Democratic Party is pretending to be concerned about our debt.

Yes, the storm is close. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has a new scalp; General Michael Flynn pleads guilty of lying to the FBI. The story has been reported quite poorly, very few understand what Flynn actually cut a deal for. There are various theories, but let me say this: All is not as it seems. We won’t likely know until next year at earliest what is actually going on. Andrew McCarthy’s article in National Review last week explained things as well as possible, but truth be known, very little is anything but fog right now. The fog of war.

Storms. Good metaphors for this time we are immersed in. And for one long year, and the year before that, we have been overwhelmed by the left’s attempts to call down the storm on our heads. They have collectively decided they are the weather experts, the forecasters, and the originators of storms. They think they can say anything they want, say any particular detail is what they want it to be, and unbelievably think they control the news of storms, along with the storms themselves. They have thought they could generate a storm intense enough, long enough, and do so with unlimited power to continue like this as long as they want. And yes, “they,” is the leftist-controlled Democrat/media complex/Deep State. Their sense of entitlement, their arrogance, their terrible lack of character, and their firm belief in their self-righteous right to “resist” has served them, and most of us, poorly, for years.

From what I see, with all of this whipped up frenzied fear from our storm front leftists (oh, they’re not going to like that phrase), there is not much of a dent in their target. No, Donald Trump has not been touched. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty clear he’s winning. So much is going well. I want to explain something the left does not understand. Trump knows the storm. Trump welcomes the storm. Trump uses the storm.

Let me digress before coming back to that. If you had told me the list of what he’s accomplished in his first year, two years ago, I would have said you were delusional. If you had told me the left would have become totally unhinged, to the point where they make fools of themselves daily, spinning furiously about how Vladimir Putin controls Trump, I would have said you were daft. If you had told me the left would never accept their loss, I would have laughed.

If you had told me we would already be experiencing 3%+ growth, close to 25% increase in the stock market, that we’d be out of the Paris Climate Accords, becoming energy independent, had a great replacement for former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia while remaking the judiciary, getting tax cuts, voting out the Obamacare mandate, remaking the Middle East, that China would help us with Rocket Man, that illegal immigration would be cut by 75% to the lowest level in some 42 years (and that without the wall), that Trump would have driven the media to commit institutional suicide daily, all the while the left pulls its hair out on an hourly basis, I would have said you’re a little torched. Trust me, this is almost miraculous.

Because this has all been accomplished in the midst of the biggest political maelstrom most of us have witnessed. Nothing is comparable.

My question to everyone is, how in the hell is Trump doing this? How has he made so much happen, how has he accomplished all this (and more) while being simultaneously resisted by the left, some in his own party, and the entrenched bureaucracy and power we call the Deep State?

This is not a digression, so please follow if you would.

The art of building is an underestimated skill. It requires a combination of deep intelligence, blue collar toughness, a mind capable of great focus and flexibility. Walking onto a construction site is like walking into a washing machine. Everything is moving; machines, people, tools, and lots of noise. Lots of noise. All being driven to a finish line of time, money, and hopefully the integrity of a job that will endure. It’s the Wild West of being in business, and you’d better be prepared to live your life in a storm that doesn’t stop until each project is complete. After which you are fired. Well, not really, but you are terminated with your final payment, and if you’re good, you get to start another job all over again because you won a bid against other companies that want the same job. The storm never ends.

Perhaps you think I’m exaggerating here, that every business is hard. Before saying that, visit a construction site, any site, while it’s at work, and you’ll experience what I’m saying. People barking instructions, moving materials, mini assembly lines, watching multiple groups working in different cycles toward a finished project. You may have heard the saying “tornado in a junk yard”. Well, that’s an apt description of most successful building projects, from the small, to the very large. It’s teeming with life, that pushes on towards the goal of fulfilling its contract on time and on budget. If it doesn’t, very few can stay in business for one more day.

It’s a storm that invigorates you to succeed, or drives you to fail. You push, you press to figure out the process and master it. Or go home. Donald Trump loved this process early on. It was his early training, it was what molded his outlook, it was what tested him. His life was a storm. He used the storm of New York building to vault his company to the top of the heap. He used the storm while building nationwide, and worldwide to propel it even further.

This is a man whose whole life has been lived within storms. He thrives on them, welcomes them, and uses them to achieve his goals.

It’s clear Trump’s political career is following the same course. Whoever tries to engulf him within a storm loses. The left has been calling on storm after storm, and they are still losing. They don’t get it yet. Return to that list of accomplishments cited earlier. He is implementing his promises one at a time, the whole time the left conjures multiple deluges, dark ones, like the witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

It’s amazing to watch.

A lot of negativity from the right is spilling over about what is happening with the Mueller Investigation right now. Hannity, Rush, Tucker, even a #nevertrumper or two, literally everyone on the right is outraged, and with a lot of good reason.

Sean Hannity et al, let me give you a hint: “Let not your heart not be troubled.”

All the really bad stuff that is happening is happening to those who are conjuring the storm onto Trump, and not so much the other way. This guy Strzok? He has destroyed himself, his credibility, and his career. Along with his FBI honeypot. It appears that Andrew Weissman has done the same thing. Look at James Comey. He’s losing. Andrew McCabe is as well. The FBI will be purged. The Clintons have lost their power. They are no more than a corrupt, ugly footnote to history. No power, with little future. Trump has some scrapes, he doesn’t mind.

If Mueller is actually doing his worst deed ever, trying to process crime Donald Trump to death over the dumbest political narrative ever, a.k.a. Russia, Russia, Russia, he will be destroyed. I am not convinced that’s what he’s actually doing, In spite of all the thunder and lightning. But if he does, he will destroy himself as the others have done. It will simply not fly.

Now, I don’t want to make Trump into a figure of worship. I don’t. This is a wild ride, and not everything is pretty, and not everything is wonderful. But it is amazing how far we’ve come in less than a year. For all the caterwauling, it’s been incredible. Not to mention, Trump is very funny, and he has an unusual gift of genius that goes well beyond his life as a builder. I don’t know where this will end, but I’m proud to have joined the Trump train early, and proud to fight with him.

Every. Day.

So far, he is the master of the storm. I anticipate nothing less in the next years.

#Winning.