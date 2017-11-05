Hillary Clinton Meets the Underside of the Bus

All is fair in love, war, and politics. This is demonstrated time and time again, yet for a superfluity of reasons, this week's unprincipled, spineless Democratic Party SOP hit job is especially extraordinary, considering the sheer scope of this target, and what it says about the two-faced, lying, conniving, calculating former colleagues and sycophants having participated.

The Democratic Party, Donna Brazile, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Jake Tapper were not very nice to their former headmistress, Hillary Clinton, at all this week. On Friday, a quick glance back at the resulting news cycle may seem on the surface to be full of new revelations, but in reality, it is not particularly new or surprising. Oddly enough, it actually seems a plausible thought that in the upcoming weeks, month, maybe years, perhaps conservative writers and pundits will be treating Hillary Clinton with better regard than her own liberal allies.

Think about the unblushing shamelessness of which Donna Brazile has just shown herself capable. Even to conservatives watching this liberal-on-liberal, very public, very blatant power-grab, it might appear unusually savage. Donna Brazile came out so suddenly and conspicuously against Clinton with charges of "hijacking" the DNC for her own sake, at the cost of many by robbing the DNC of all its wealth; rigging the democratic process; and stealing the election from Bernie Sanders.

Those are some pretty gigantic allegations coming from the CNN anchor who actually partook in facilitating that alleged theft of the election process from Bernie Sanders through ethics and integrity failures, cheating, and sending debate questions to Hillary's campaign when Hillary was yet debating poor ol' Bernie. Did Bernie get the questions ahead of time, too, you ask? Absolutely, not. Does that make Donna Brazile even more of a shameless schlub to pull this? Absolutely right.

Donna wrote this apparently totally unaware that the conservative media and many politicians have been pointing out all of this for the past sixteen months now. It could be said that conservatives might owe Donna Brazile a thank-you for substantiating everything conservatives have been saying since the Democratic primaries, when these revelations were a secret only to liberal voters, most of whom almost certainly have little idea of who she is.

Check out this excerpt from Donna Brazile's forthcoming book, The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House. Behold her stupefying self-aggrandizing. It is enough to make one blush. Of course she would cast herself as the sacrificial heroine:

When we hung up, I was livid. Not at Gary, but at this mess I had inherited. I knew that Debbie had outsourced a lot of the management of the party and had not been the greatest at fundraising. I would not be that kind of chair, even if I was only an interim chair. Did they think I would just be a surrogate for them, get on the road and rouse up the crowds? I was going to manage this party the best I could and try to make it better, even if Brooklyn did not like this. It would be weeks before I would fully understand the financial shenanigans that were keeping the party on life support.

Although it's pretty embarrassing to realize that this person was only an interim DNC chair and that it seems odd to imagine anyone at the DNC thinking about much of anyone or anything aside from her sixteen-year candidate of inevitability, Brazile's most cringe-worthy lines actually kick the entire piece off: "Before I called Bernie Sanders, I lit a candle in my living room and put on some gospel music. I wanted to center myself for what I knew would be an emotional phone call."

But that's not even the real story here. That's just the story the DNC wants everyone to believe, and to cease critical thinking from that point henceforth.

It's also rather odd, really, that Democrats would come out with this story, even though it kind of shines an awkward spotlight on how unprofessional, disingenuous, and irresponsible the entire Democratic Party is. We get it: Senator Warren tried distancing herself while simultaneously endorsing this whole premise by repeatedly saying how surprised and disappointed she was. But is anyone in this country actually going to buy that? In all seriousness here, who does not know by now that the media class and the Democratic Party aided and abetted Hillary Clinton and her campaign in this scheme the entire time? Of course, this magnificent quartet of idiots had to march someone off the plank besides Clinton to make it somewhat easier to swallow – and who better than Debbie Wassermann Schultz?

In Jake Tapper's interview with Warren and Sanders, you can actually hear the giddy anticipation if you listen hard enough. These brainiacs were all on the cutting edge of some bold, new, highly irrational plan to take the party back.

They demonstrated this by spending two days talking about what a mess the Democratic Party is. How rather corrupt the Democratic Party is. And how rather breathtakingly idiotic the lot of them are.

Hey, I have an idea. Even though we're still going to hold onto this Russia narrative as to how Hillary of all people lost to Not My President Trump, let's also, on top of that, blame Hillary for cheating to win against Bernie. Double-whammy! Pow!

The Democratic Party and their devolution into even further hypocrisy, lunacy, and shamelessness just keep getting worse when one thinks it no longer possible. If watching these people over the past two days is any indication of how hilarious it's going to be to sit back and watch them for the next three years, then count me in.