Things I Say that Make Some Conservatives Nervous

While campaigning for a Republican candidate in Wisconsin, I met a little old lady who was extremely passionate about abortion. She sounded the alarm that over thousands of babies are killed every day in America via abortion. Some of my colleagues called her the wacko abortion lady. Addressing or talking about cultural issues was not cool.

As a Christian black conservative political activist, I traveled all over America for several years working to elect conservatives in House and Senate races. Fellow conservatives always got nervous when I wrote articles about cultural issues.

Remember those shocking undercover videos exposing that Planned Parenthood was illegally running a dead baby chop-shop selling body parts? A senior PP executive was caught on video laughing about how she wanted to buy a Lamborghini. The executive asked surgeons, if possible, to keep the baby intact during the abortion because intact babies and intact baby heads sell at premium prices.

When my wife Mary posted the videos on Facebook revealing the horrors hidden behind the walls of Planned Parenthood, she was verbally attacked by young girls. Mary was sad reading the girls' comments. They angrily defended PP while expressing their cold hardhearted attitudes about killing innocent babies. And yet, these same girls would be outraged and demand prosecution of anyone caught harming a puppy. This is the dire consequence of allowing Leftists to instill their war on the unborn and war on our culture into our kids.

Writing articles about how homosexual activists are bullying everyone into submission was another cultural issue that made my conservative homeys uncomfortable. "We love you Lloyd, but please don't go there. Leftists will brand you an extremist hater. We might have to dissociate ourselves from you." Shamefully, I wimped out and backed off the issue.

But as hard as I tried, I could not stay silent. I had to sound the alarm about homosexual activists targeting Christian businesses for destruction. Christians Aaron and Melissa Klein owned a small bakery titled, Sweet Cakes by Melissa. They had been gladly serving their lesbian customer for years. But when the lesbian asked them to bake the wedding cake for her marriage to a woman, the Kleins respectfully declined. The Kleins said they would be happy to bake her a cake, but not a wedding cake because it goes against their religious convictions.

Why didn't the lesbian respect the Klein's religion and simply have her cake baked by the ga-zillion bakers out there willing to do so? But no, the full weight, anger and aggression of the American Left descended upon the Kleins, forcing them out of business. The Kleins are a young couple with five kids. The Kleins were court ordered to pay the lesbian couple $135,000 in damages. The supposed damages included absurd claims such as the Kleins caused the lesbian couple to smoke and gain weight.

Now get this folks: Christians across America started an online funding page to pay the Kleins’ $135,000 fine. Leftist activists forced the website hosting the fundraiser to close down the Klein's page. Clearly, Leftists' attack on the Kleins was not about taking care of the lesbian couple. The $135,000 fine was about punishing the Kleins and driving them out of business, winning another battle in the culture war. Leftists wanted to send the message to Christians that if they choose to stand up for their God rather than kneel in worship to the god of liberalism they will be destroyed.

Ask yourself: why do Leftist activists never approach Muslim businesses to provide cakes, flowers and so on for homosexual weddings? Islam calls for the beheading of homosexuals. And yet, Leftists demand that we respect Islam while they relentlessly attack Christians. Obviously, Leftists have a serious bug up their derrieres against Christianity.

I wanted to organize a rally in support of the Kleins. Again, conservatives were fearful, "Don't do that Lloyd. Mainstream media will brand your rally a hate event."

I realize this quote by Edmond Burke is overused, but it is so true. "All that is needed for evil to prosper is for good men to do nothing."

Trump scored a huge victory in the culture war by appointing Betsy DeVos Secretary of Education. For decades, Leftists have demanded and enjoyed total access to our kids to mold and shape them into their anti-God and anti-American image. DeVos is all about restoring parental rights in choosing schools for their kids. Leftists are literally out of their minds with rage against DeVos.

In my travels across America, I could easily identify home-schooled kids. They were calmer, brighter, smarter, happy and they looked me in the eye. Leftists are relentlessly seeking to make homeschooling illegal.

In silence, we witness America's cultural rot every day. Most Americans are afraid to speak publicly about it. The late Mary Kay Ash said the "Speed of the leader is the speed of the gang." Trump's leadership, throwing his hat into the culture war is a powerful step in the right direction. I hope that more Americans will feel emboldened to stand up to Leftist bullies in defense of God, family and country.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American; Author: “Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America”; Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist