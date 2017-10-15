Harvey Weinstein Proves Why the Left Really Hates Trump

Chalk up the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal as one of the most unsurprising big media stories of the modern era. It's like when a magazine run by liberals and devoted to promoting and encouraging the "sex, drugs, and rock and roll" lifestyle flubs a story about campus rape. (And subsequently – and quite deservedly – gets sued into near oblivion.) In other words, almost no one should be surprised that a big-time Hollywood producer and film studio executive such as Harvey Weinstein is a sexual miscreant. If you want to find a "rape culture," look no farther than Tinseltown. Hollywood is littered with men – and women – who are sexual predators and provocateurs ready and willing to take advantage of most anyone and any situation in order to satisfy their lust and greed. People who have no qualms about filling their movies and television shows with smut are also prone to filling their personal lives with smut.

I can think of no culture, no industry, no group of people less qualified to lecture anyone – especially the culture at large – about sexual immorality than the depraved, sex-crazed deviants that permeate Hollywood, USA. The smug Jimmy Kimmel – whose early claim to fame was as the co-host of Comedy Central's trashy The Man Show – should get nowhere near a compass of any sort, and especially not a "moral compass." Likewise, most every well known Hollywood actor, actress, producer, director, et al. has played a role in corrupting the sexual mores of America. Thus, when these "nasty" Hollywood harlots, gigolos, pimps, perverts, and like-minded stooges in the general public (thank God, an electoral minority – for now!) don their vagina hats and Antifa masks and start howling about the sexual misconduct of President Trump – or any other politician or pundit of whom they disapprove (read: Christian, conservative, or Republican) – we know it's not really the sexual immorality that troubles them. In spite of the claims of Hillary Clinton and her ilk, nothing President Trump has done in the sexual realm runs afoul of the sexual standards presented by Hollywood – which are the sexual standards of liberalism. It's not what President Trump "has said about women" – like many of us, in his worst moments he sounds like one corrupted by liberalism – that sets liberal snowflakes to melting. Rather, it's the threat that conservatism and Christianity present to their selfish, hedonistic lifestyles that really terrifies these Hollywood hypocrites. Craving the power that big government affords them – and with little to no qualms about any perceived (or real) hypocrisy – these liberals take every opportunity presented them to go after Republican politicians – especially the president. Joy Behar recently explained this quite well when discussing Republican U.S. representative Tim Murphy. Murphy, from Pennsylvania and a member of the U.S. House Pro-Life Caucus, was caught encouraging his mistress to get an abortion. He is resigning next month, as well he should. Addressing her aghast audience, Behar attempted to explain how Democrats like herself don't have a hypocrisy problem when complaining about the behavior of men like Tim Murphy. As she tellingly revealed, "the difference between me and the people who voted for [Murphy] is the Democrats are not the family of values[.] ... They're not hypocrites – they're just dogs. You see the difference?" Yeah, we got it. According to Behar's liberal logic, it's better to be a reliably immoral "dog" than a hypocrite. Yet, in their TV monologues, protests, talk shows, political speeches, tweets, posts, and so on, as they attack President Trump and court the American electorate, liberals aren't presenting themselves as "dogs." Far from it. As they continue the Obama mission of remaking America into a nation our Founders would not recognize, the modern American left presents itself as wise, rational, reasonable, and compassionate. Leftists brazenly tell us they have the solutions we crave if only we would give them the power to act. As long as President Trump acts on conservative – especially Christian conservative – principles, he is undermining the left's agenda and reminds them that, at least to some extent, they are losing their grip on the American culture. Thus, he must be politically destroyed. Andrew Breitbart often declared that politics is downstream from culture. If this is to be believed, then the last decade has seen the culture – at least the voting culture – slip from the hands of the modern left. In addition to the federal courts, the U.S. presidency was the last firm grip liberals had on power in D.C., and until about 9 p.m. on November 8, 2016, they were quite sure they were going to control at least the executive branch of the U.S. government. When this was lost, an angry despair set in, one that has rarely let up since. The more Trump appoints sound conservative judges and officials, the more he works at repealing Obamacare and building a wall, the more tax money he keeps out of the hands of abortionists, the more religious liberty is restored – the more the federal government operates according to the laws of the Law Giver, the more President Trump and his allies will be vilified and attacked. Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com