Blacks Trashing Trump from the Pulpit

My brother Jerry is a deacon in his all-black church. Jerry called to tell me he confronted his pastor, telling him it is unchristian to include a hateful rant against Trump in every sermon. His pastor firmly believes Trump is a rabid racist. I asked Jerry, "What was your pastor's response?" Jerry said his pastor gave him the same blank stare he always receives from fellow blacks when he states commonsense views that are contrary to Democrat lies believed by that most blacks. Condescendingly, Jerry's pastor said he understood his concerns. Meanwhile, his attacks on Trump from the pulpit continue. Jerry said every guest speaker at his church includes trashing Trump in their sermon.

Jerry's church realizes there is a war on Christianity. Jerry said it is mindboggling that his church has hired attorneys to defend itself from relentless infringements on its religious liberty. And yet, his entire church is loyal Democrat voters, the party leading the charge against Christianity. Jerry said it is as insane as giving your enemy a hammer to hit you in the head and then buying a helmet for protection. Jerry challenged his fellow black church members to tell him what Trump has done to prove he is a racist. Remarkably, they believe Trump saying he wants to make America great again is proof of his racism. It is truly unfortunate that Leftists/fake news media have deceived many blacks into believing that a desire to make our homeland great again is code for white supremacy. Jerry's church members also thought it was racist for Trump to say he wanted to address the high murder rate in black neighborhoods. They argued that whites murder whites, Mexicans murder Mexicans and so on. Jerry and I discussed how blacks are undeniably murdering each other in record numbers in cities controlled by Democrats. Jerry thought blacks should be excited about Trump wanting to stop the violence, starting in black neighborhoods. Jerry said, "I tell you, Peanut (my childhood nickname), sometimes I feel like I am living in the Twilight Zone." Jerry ran into a black guy from the black community we grew up in. The guy went on and on praising our dad, Dr. Rev. Lloyd E. Marcus for being a powerful influence in his life. When their conversation went to politics, the pleasant mood dramatically changed. The guy stared Jerry in the eyes, "I bet you are a Republican and voted for Trump. My blood is boiling just looking at you!" Jerry said the guy was so enraged, he braced himself preparing for the guy to try to hit him. Jerry said he feels all alone in his Baltimore urban environment. He called me in West Virginia for encouragement to stand strong in his political beliefs. I praised my younger brother for his courage. Jerry has always been an independent person and thinker. When we were in our twenties, I remember Jerry saying, "The only thing I want from the government is for it to get out of my way." Our black family is a tale of two mindsets. One side of our family is ripe with Christian preachers, doctors, lawyers and teachers. The other side of our family consisted of generational welfare recipients; out-of-wedlock births, drug and alcohol abuse. One cousin spawned 23 kids and grandkids all repeating their cycle of generational government dependency. Sadly, the majority of my relatives who spent their lives on welfare are dead. Ponder that, folks. Both sides of my family grew up in the same America. Their lives followed their mindsets. My brother said his pastor relentlessly attacking Trump and church member's irrational brain-dead loyalty to the Democrat party is becoming intolerable. Jerry laughed quoting Popeye, "That's all I can stands and I can't stands no more." Still, he does not feel led to end his long-time membership at his church. I told Jerry God will tell him when it is time to leave. St. Augustine said a minority of truth will prevail as long as it is heard. In other words, God only requires Jerry and me to continue faithfully spreading the truth. While most of our seeds of truth falls on stony hearts and minds, some will land on fertile soil in the minds of a remnant of black youths; take root, grow, and bear good fruit. Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America. Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist http://LloydMarcus.com