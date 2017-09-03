The left has been pushing the notion that masculinity is “toxic” and must be rooted out. Classes of college students are propagandized to this point of view, often mandatorily imposed. “Feminist“ speakers and books for young girls promote it and women’s magazines are full of such drivel. This week it’s apparent that it’s this kind of nonsense that’s toxic, not masculinity. Often it’s a cover for jealousy and a corrupt search for power.

Beginning with the less overtly significant, we have the Stiletto war. When stunningly gorgeous Melania Trump headed off for Texas to comfort the residents beset by Harvey, she boarded AF1 in high heels and beginning with Vogue Magazine, the harpies of the fem press -- including the Washington Post’s Robin Givhan -- dumped on her. Noting that Melania had changed into sneakers when AF1 landed, Givhan sniped: ”Still, her Corpus Christi ensemble was more akin to what one might have expected her to wear for the Hurricane Harvey briefing. Its simplicity and practicality were in sync with the president’s khakis and boots. It was optically optimal. But the chance to tell an uninterrupted narrative of care and concern had already been missed. This was just a costume change for another fashion moment.”

Unfortunately, for the toxic feminists we got to see what the lead critic, Lynn Yaeger, actually looks like. She’s a clownish, bizarrely made up and garbed frump. We now know to a certainty that the magazine that peddles leftist propaganda in between countless pages of ads for fifteen thousand dollar handbags and expensive furs dyed to look like mangy skunk is written by strange women promoting often-gay designers who would dress men as women and women as prepubescent boys. Game’s up for fashion’s leftist advance androgyny guard.

Dan Shapiro explained the effort to emasculate men.

...the Left has pushed emasculation as a solution. While they champion the notion that women can do anything they set their minds to (true!), they simultaneously castigate men as the barriers to progress and masculinity as a condition to be avoided. The goal of the Left, therefore, becomes to train boys not to become men. Instead, boys should be feminized; they should never be encouraged to “be a man.” That’s too pressure-filled, too nasty, too mean.

Once again, Vogue comes through to make the point, featuring this month transgendered Chelsea Manning in a swimsuit.

Sarsour Caught Out

Linda Sarsour (“nothing is more monstrous than Zionism”), was incomprehensibly the pro-sharia Islamist front gal for the Women’s March. These puerile nitwits having a temper tantrum that the crooked Hillary lost the election, marched with Sarsour, who has been revealed as even more monstrous than ever. Under the guise of soliciting for Harvey relief she was collecting donations for left-wing community organizers.

This is not the first time that Sarsour has been connected with charities. In March, Sarsour partnered with Tarek El-Messidi, founder of the Celebrate Mercy nonprofit, to launch a crowdfunding effort for Muslims to help fix vandalized Jewish cemeteries. However, despite a total of $162,468 being raised, only $50,000 of the money went to toward Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis, Chicago, and Rochester, while the rest of the money remains unaccounted for. Sarsour, who describes herself as a feminist despite being an advocate for Sharia Law, has also previously declared “jihad” against the Trump administration, and has called on Muslims in the United States to actively not assimilate into American society, but instead act “to please Allah and only Allah.”

Did you march on the White House with this toxic fraud? Maybe it’s time to rethink how toxic she is to you and this country.

Rape Culture Myth and the Real Outrage Against Male Students

Using the myth that we are in a “rape culture” the prior administration set up regulations that a far too complaisant academia adopted to deprive men of their right to due process. As these cases wind their way through the courts, the schools that went along with this are losing.

In 2011, the department's Office for Civil Rights issued a Dear Colleague letter that urged institutions to better investigate and adjudicate cases of campus sexual assault. The letter clarified how the department interprets Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, instructing institutions to avoid using mediation when resolving complaints of sexual assault and to use the preponderance of evidence standard of proof when determining if a student is responsible for sexual misconduct. “The more the schools shift to policies that on their face are fundamentally unfair, the more obvious it will be to courts that they need to step in,” Cohn said. “More and more courts are recognizing the flaws in unprofessional tribunals deciding these cases in an environment that is highly politicized. And the more extreme pressure that campuses feel to expel accused students, the more you’re going to see successful cases brought by accused students.”

One publication, Rolling Stone, bought into this hysteria and promoted it. A female administrator successfully sued it because of the false reporting by a female reporter promoting a patent slander by a female student.

The settlement essentially brings to an end the legal issues facing Rolling Stone over the 9,000-word article published in November 2014. In April, the magazine and the writer of the article, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, settled a suit brought by a University of Virginia administrator, Nicole P. Eramo, who said the article defamed her and portrayed her as the “chief villain” of the story. (A federal jury had awarded Ms. Eramo $3 million in damages in November 2016.) A third lawsuit, filed by three former fraternity members, was dismissed last June, though that decision is being appealed. The article, “A Rape on Campus,” was retracted in April 2015 after a Columbia Journalism School report that said the magazine failed to take basic journalistic steps to verify the account of a woman, identified only as Jackie, who said she was the victim of a gang rape. It was an embarrassing episode for a magazine that has long prided itself on its journalistic accomplishments.

The extent to which campus promotion of “toxic masculinity,” a corollary of the fake rape culture, prejudges men as predators cannot be overstated. Here’s a report on such a program at Princeton.

The College Fix reports that the storied university has created the office of an “interpersonal violence clinician and men’s engagement manager” and has sent out a help-wanted alert. The men’s manager will work to eradicate cases of sexual harassment, stalking and other forms of sexual aggression that the university claims affected 25 percent of female students in the last academic year. Whomever is chosen to occupy the position will be expected to combat “gender stereotypes” though re-education programs while using the existing Men’s Allied Voices For a Respectful and Inclusive Community that was formed to eradicate the supposed scourge of “toxic masculinity” that is believed to be pervasive on campus. As the employment criterion makes quite clear, in the sexual matrix, females are always the victims and males the aggressors. While seeking to monitor the supposedly bad behavior for males on campus, the men’s manager will consider appropriate remedial measures for offenders, including an “accountability program for students accused of sexual misconduct…”

Houston Rescuers

As these jealous harpies and phony humanists peddle their lies, real men are showing that chivalry survives these calumnies. Scroll through these pictures of men working hard in impossible conditions to save lives. The heroic work of thousands of men from all over Louisiana and Texas show how important and selfless men are, even in the face of a culture that overwhelmingly derides what Glenn Reynolds calls “burly men” and glamorizes emasculation.

Rather puts pay to the lie of “toxic masculinity,” something corrupt toxic demagogues like Hillary Clinton have ridden to death. I think her day may be coming to a close as this week’s developments in the masquerade Comey investigation of her misuse of classified intelligence reveal.