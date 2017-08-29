Trump's Foremost Accomplishment

Regardless of whatever Donald Trump may or may not accomplish during his years in the presidency, he has one notable achievement that will surpass all others during his term: the defeat of Hillary in the 2016 election has fully raised the curtain on the machinations and malevolence of the Left, the Democratic Party and the bulk of the mainstream media With the confluence of eight years of Barack Obama, the nomination of Hillary Clinton and the election of Donald Trump, the American people have been granted a last chance to reverse course as a window has been flung open for the citizenry to view what the future will bring if the nation remains on the course determined by the Left and the Democratic Party.

In 2008 this was still a right-of-center country, as less than 20% of the populace identified themselves as liberal or in favor of an all-powerful central government. Despite the Left’s domination of the entertainment cabal and virtual control of all sectors of the education establishment, it was clear that it would take at least 15 to 20 years of public and political indifference and another fully indoctrinated generation before the tenets of socialism/Marxism would completely envelop the nation and its social and political institutions, thus being impossible to ever reverse. It was at this point that Barack Obama was thrust upon the scene. No nominee in the history of the United States was less qualified to be president, as he had no accomplishments or executive experience, except to be steeped in socialist/Marxist ideology and tactics. Nonetheless due to an extraordinary confluence of circumstances -- the self-inflicted and near universal unpopularity of George W. Bush, a catastrophic financial meltdown six weeks before the presidential election, uninspiring and feckless opposition in the general election and, most importantly, the unique factor of skin color -- he was elected President. With the ascendancy of Barack Obama to the White House, the acolytes of the American Left, in their giddiness over the election of a fellow traveler, abandoned all pretext of moderation. Their adherence to the scorched earth tactics of Saul Alinsky, open and unabashed advocacy of socialist/Marxist tenets, and the depths to which they had infiltrated American society and the Democratic Party gradually began to come into focus. During this same time frame their conquest of the Democratic Party was finalized. The Party, by 2016, was a full-fledged socialist/Marxist entity. After eight years of the Obama administration and the ongoing ascendency of the Left, the voters decided Hillary Clinton was not only a devious and thoroughly unlikeable person, but she would continue the economic and social policies of the Obama years. And they chose Donald Trump by a narrow margin in three states, thus tilting the Electoral College vote to him. As Hillary’s popular vote margin revealed, however, the true nature and depth of commitment by the Left and the Democratic Party to the transformation of the United States was still hidden beneath the covers. Trump has, by his mere presence and persona, fully exposed for all to see the lunacy, ignorance, and malevolence of the American Left, the collectivist duplicity of the Democratic Party and the mainstream media’s unabashed left-wing propagandizing. By their unbridled animosity towards Trump and inability to restrain themselves, these allied factions have dispensed with all subtlety and discarded previously successful stratagems to keep their radicalism camouflaged. Having unabashedly adopted the tactics of authoritarian oligarchies of the past, the Left’s demonization of their political opponents knows no bounds of propriety and civility, and their determination to transform America into their version of a socialist nirvana is now uninhibited. The latest and most illuminating illustration of this mindset in the debacle in Charlottesville, Virginia. In what now appears to have been essentially a made-for-television riot, as the police were instructed to stand down by the left-wing mayor of the city, the confrontation between the puerile devotees of white supremacy and the storm troopers of the Left, Antifa, was no more than a brawl between two infantile factions fundamentally cut from the same cloth. Nevertheless, this incident, prompted by their abhorrence of Donald Trump, has been unabashedly exploited on two fronts by the Left, their elected cohorts in the Democratic Party and the bulk of the mainstream media. First, Marxist true-believers understand that the transformation of any nation begins by systematically altering its history and obliterating its culture. As the sanctioned march by the so-called “Alt Right” in Charlottesville was ostensibly to protest the potential removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the pretext was in place for the left-wing locusts to swarm and openly declare war on American history, symbols and institutions. It was not just the fringe elements of the Left but many Democratic Party leaders and media figures taking up the cause. Second, these same Marxist true-believers must marginalize and obliterate their political opposition even if that entails utilizing wholesale fabrications and outright Stalinist-style propaganda. Therefore, for the past two weeks the American people have been bombarded with near endless pronouncements by political leaders and academics combined with stories in print and the broadcast media that Republicans are sympathetic to neo-Nazism and white supremacy if they do not condemn all elements of perceived racism and so-called white privilege using accepted terminology as determined by the Left. The nation has been further regaled with articles of how Antifa, the militant arm of the Left, is justified in their behavior as they are nobly fighting the vast White Supremacist horde. (A horde that numbers approximately 200,000+ out of a nation of 320 million.) In essence, the 63 million Americans that voted for Trump have been lumped together and overtly accused of being racists as well as neo-Nazi and White Supremacist sympathizers. Charlottesville is just the latest example of the Left run amok and leaving all pretense behind. Whether it is the folly of transgender bathrooms, the determination to redefine free speech as being only their version of acceptable speech, the dramatic curtailing of religious freedom, the sanctioned violence and property destruction of their organized and paid for demonstrations, the madcap reaction to Hillary losing the election and their attempts to invalidate the electoral process or the incessant and irresponsible drumbeat of the isms (racism, sexism, classism) used to demonize American culture, there can no longer be any shred of doubt as to who these people are and what their end-game is. Unfortunately, Donald Trump may accomplish little in terms of dramatic legislative programs during his term as he is not wedded to any ideology and appears unable and unwilling to go to the mat for his campaign agenda items. Additionally, the Republicans in Congress, failing to understand the current self-destructive trajectory of the Democrats, continue to be cowed by the Left and the media. At present both Trump and the Republicans are on course for four years of Kabuki Theater if they do not take advantage of the opportunity at hand to enact legislative initiatives to improve the lives of all Americans and thus repudiate the failed policies of the Democrats. If they do not, then defeating Hillary and exposing the depravity of the Left will be Trump’s most notable and perhaps sole accomplishment thus leaving the door ajar for a Democratic Party resurgence. As the American people, the vast majority of whom are the products of years of left-wing public schooling and progressive entertainment, may well fall prey once again to the lies and obfuscations of the Democrats and the media. Foresaking perhaps the last time Divine Providence will watch over the United States.