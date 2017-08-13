The commander in chief is undaunted, and determined to do what he promised during the campaign. He seated a solidly conservative Supreme Court justice. He has reduced regulations and increased jobs – another 209,000 in July; caused a dramatic drop in the number of illegal immigrants entering our country and taking jobs from Americans. Criminal illegal aliens like MS-13 members and convicted felons are being hunted down and thrown out.

President Trump is being attacked by a hostile liberal media, undermined by a Deep State full of Obama/Clinton holdovers and betrayed by some GOP “Never-Trumpers” who never will accept him as President.

The President is restoring the strength of our military; making sure that our veterans receive the medical care and services they need; stopping the transgender and sex reassignment policies that have damaged morale and distracted our armed forces from their core mission; waging aggressive war against ISIS; and warning North Korea and other adversaries that American might is back. His message: Tread lightly. We no longer have a commander in chief who is “leading from behind” or paralyzed by fear and indecisiveness.

President Trump has reversed the Obama Education Department‘s edict on gender identity, and in so doing, liberated public school students, teachers and parents from an outrageous federal violation of local autonomy. He has also reoriented the Justice Department to defend our borders and crack down on sanctuary cities; stopped the Environmental Protection Agency from harassing businesses and property owners; and appointed an Election Integrity Commission to protect the vote of every American citizen.

He just led the UN Security Council -- including Russia and China -- to unanimously sanction North Korea for its nuclear weapons program. He united 55 Arab and Muslim nations against terrorism, condemning Assad, Hamas, and Iran. In the first 200 days of his presidency, Mr. Trump signed 44 pieces of legislation and 42 executive orders reversing Obama‘s policies.

While it may not rank high in liberal media circles, evangelicals and Catholics have certainly noticed the President‘s enthusiasm for acknowledging the importance of God in American life.

Instead of reporting these accomplishments, the media are fixated on the myth of Russian collusion, which lacks a shred of evidence after months of investigation. As a result, many people are unaware of the progress the Trump administration is making on so many fronts.

Now is the time for Republicans in Congress to put a bill to “repeal and replace” ObamaCare on the President's desk. Conservatives and moderates must band together to keep their promise to the American people.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must realize the dire need of the American people for relief from the terrible policies of the Obama administration and end the filibuster rule so that the Senate can pass important legislation on taxes and healthcare. If the Majority Leader is unable or unwilling to rise to the challenge, he should resign.

Eliminating the filibuster rule would allow legislation to pass with only 51 votes. The 60-vote requirement is an impossible hurdle because of the far-left ideology of most Senate Democrats. They will oppose important legislation from the Republican side simply to keep the GOP from getting credit for anything that helps the American people. Instead of working with Republicans on legislation to improve the lives of our citizens, they are using the Senate filibuster rule to obstruct the people‘s business.

Senate Republicans can change this by a simple majority vote. Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed worry that Democrats will take advantage the next time they are in control. Failing to repeal and replace ObamaCare and reduce taxes would be such a profound betrayal of the people who voted for GOP candidates, that McConnell‘s fear may prove to be a self-fulfilling prophecy in 2018.

The battle lines are drawn, and the future of the country is at stake. David Brock of Media Matters, a George Soros-funded leftist “think tank,” has issued a 49-page secret war manual for destroying the Trump Administration and regaining Democratic control of Congress.

It calls for impeachment of the President, a de facto coup d’état. Ultimately, this is not merely an attack on Donald J. Trump. It is an assault on the presidency, the Constitution and the people who voted for change. Fair-minded people, whether Democrats or Republicans, are shocked by the complicity of the mainstream media in trying to overthrow the President.

It’s time for Americans to be heard again in congressional offices, town hall meetings, rallies and on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. The message is simple.

To the President: We stand with you.

To the media: Restore journalistic neutrality and ethics or be driven out of business.

To the Republicans in Congress: Support the President, get back to work or be voted out of office.

To Mitch McConnell: End the filibuster rule or resign and allow someone else to lead.

E.W Jackson is a Republican Political analyst; a nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio & Urban Family Talk; Presiding Bishop of The Called Church; was 2013 Republican Nominee for Lt. Governor of Virginia; and is founder & president of S.T.A.N.D. www.standamerica.us