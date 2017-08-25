Does the Left Know Something's Coming Involving Guns?

Have you noticed the multiple calls recently for increased gun control, despite the fact that all of the harm being done presently at leftist riots does not (yet) involve guns? A car was used in Charlottesville, as vehicles have been used before, yet, as if unaware of the public facts, leftist politicians and activists have increased their calls for greater gun control. A car was used in Spain, and in Britain before that, and in Paris before that, and each time, American leftists called for greater gun control in the United States. Paul Ryan mentioned increased gun control at a public forum recently in response to a question asked of him by someone he knew. Despite the utter lack of a connection with guns in anything to do with Charlottesville, he linked the event to gun ownership in the U.S. and concurred that more control is needed. Weird, right? What if they know something we don't? This sounds a little "out there," but we live in a time when what is going on beneath the surface dwarfs what we see as the end result of someone's planning. So what if the discordant calls for gun control are because those politicians, anarchists, and activists (though I repeat myself) have foreknowledge of some kind of planned escalation of their brand of "protest" and are setting the stage for disingenuous "I told you sos'? What if they have something of a timeline along which they either believe that things will happen or will make things happen, to escalate the blitzkrieg of media and hysteria by which they effect "change" – meaning a coup?

What if they and the media are in bed together on this, too, and have prepared their stories and narratives ahead of time? In Charlottesville, Trump was caught flat-footed but still gave an accurate response regarding hate on many sides, but Terry McAuliffe had a complete speech ready to go, condemning the left's shadowy enemies while omitting any mention of the Marxist combatants who came to do actual, physical harm. No one in the media batted an eye. Indeed, Charlottesville itself has more than a whiff of this. Because the KKK types obeyed the law and obtained a permit, the officials in Charlottesville and Richmond, Democrats all, knew precisely where the protesters would gather and when. Magically, an army of radical Marxist activists materialized, sans permit, many from out of state, as has been confirmed, to confront those who were obeying the law, even if they were saying or believed objectionable things. When the two factions had been allowed within striking distance of each other by local authorities, who ensured they were not more safely separated, a state of emergency was declared. The park had to be vacated, the KKK side and the Antifa side were somehow pushed together by police despite other means of egress from the park, a mêlée ensued, and the police who herded them together suddenly were far away, watching what they had facilitated. The media were right there. The left, it seems, has orchestrated these fights. Their surrogates are not there to protest; they are there to provoke. They come armed, masked, and emboldened by the political support of the left. It's the Marxist left's goon squad, there to ensure that one side speaks, one side controls, and the other side stays quiet or is punished. Liberal mayors and governors seem disinterested in preventing the violence, even ahead of time. Police officers report, as in Baltimore and Charlottesville, that they were told to "stand down," though they knew that harm could have been prevented if they'd been allowed to do their jobs. The obvious next step in the string of events being put into effect by the left is a confrontation involving guns. They seem to want, indeed, to have foreknowledge, that someone at one of these events will use a gun, perhaps one of their own pretending to be an opponent, or maybe a bystander will be threatened and will protect himself and those with him. Regardless, the purge of the Second Amendment will take off as never before. Imagine the hysterical, unhinged screaming that an Alt-Right lunatic finally proved all the leftists right and took a shot. What happened won't matter. Truth will be rejected. The narrative will be everything. I fully recall that Republicans have already been shot on a baseball field, but the left won't permit that discussion. Even if they do, and even if it is pointed out that a leftist has already crossed that threshold without those on the right responding in kind, it won't matter. The false narrative will brook no exceptions. The right will be blamed for what the left planned, and the calls will go out nationwide for bans and confiscations. Seeing the unprecedented dishonesty we have seen over the last nine years, practiced by unethical zealots who see their opportunity to gain full control over the wealth of an entire nation, is this too ridiculous to imagine? I don't think so. Conversely, if there isn't something going on, why are we suddenly being prepared to receive a new surge for gun "control," bans, and confiscation? On the other hand, what if the crises don't happen? Well, then the left fabricates them. We saw this clearly in the days and weeks following the election, as dozens of leftists utterly made up hoaxes about being assaulted, or insulted, or seeing churches burn, none of which turned out to be true. What if, as we saw with the fake "Trump supporters are racist" meme, the left gets tired of waiting for an event that doesn't come and makes it happen? In this day and age, with the malice and insanity of the left on full display, who thinks this is not within the realm of possibility? I hope I'm wrong, but the left is determined to continue the philosophical movements of the Obama years despite its loss. Leftists don't care about elections. They care about raw power, intimidation, disinformation, and corruption. The wealth of America is a goal well worth lying and cheating for if you're on the left. What's another constitutional right sacrificed? It's not as though they'll be around much longer anyway if they win.