Trump: No Art to Dealing with Terrorists

President Trump was elected to lead the Western fight against radical Islam, but as president he seems to have lost his way, instead spending his energy and time in pursuing the ultimate peace deal between the Israelis, who have been fighting Islamic evil for generations, and the Palestinians, who embody this form of evil. It was sad and disappointing that a few hours after a radical Islamist terror attack in Manchester which killed 22, and critically injured over 59, mostly aged eight to eighteen, Trump chose to meet in Bethlehem and discuss ”peace” with the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the cofounder of modern Islamist terrorism. It was sad that President Trump discussed the terrorist attack in Manchester while standing next to Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority gives 300 million dollars every year to Palestinian terrorists and their families on a rising scale according to the level of their atrocities against innocent Israelis.

President Trump in his speech in Jerusalem made a clear distinction between good and evil in the world, and called on the forces of good to defeat the forces of evil. But in reality, he seems to forget that Abbas has been a major promoter of this evil and Israel has been a force for good fighting with the West against Islamic terror for the last 50 years. Trump must know that he will lose the fight against Islamic terrorism if he believes that the Palestinian terrorists are different than the ISIS terrorists or those of al-Qaida or any other Islamist Jihadists. Would the United States have sat down and negotiated peace with Al-Qaida and their leader Osama Bin Laden, who was responsible for 9/11 and the murder of thousands of Americans or would Britain sit and negotiate peace with the Islamic State, and its leader Al Baghdadi, who claimed responsibility for the Manchester attack? Europe, as well as the Trump administration, must wake up soon and acknowledge that a religious war is underway between radical Islam and the civilized, democratic, and free Western world, which includes Israel. Israel has no peace and has been victimized by Palestinian terrorists not because it “deserved” it, but because it represents the values that all Muslim Arab terrorists despise about the West. Israel has been in the forefront of the war on terror because it is a Western, democratic, and Jewish nation located in the barbaric, primitive, Islamist neighborhood where radical Islam originates. History teaches us that after evil entities and ideologies kill the Jews, they then go after everyone else. The establishment of a Palestinian state or even the total destruction of the only Jewish state will not stop the jihadist cancer from spreading throughout Europe and the United States. This enemy is against the whole civilized world while Western nations foolishly focus on appeasing it in regard to Israel by scapegoating the Jewish state. For many years, Israel has been trying to explain to Western nations, including the United States, Britain, France, and other European countries, that the root of the Israeli-Arab Palestinian conflict is extreme Muslim indoctrination to jihad, violence, and hatred against them. However, the West seems to dismiss this argument as an excuse, and insists that the roots and the causes of the anti-Israel terrorism and violence have been lack of a peace deal, the so-called occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel, the settlements, lack of economic opportunities and a sense of humiliation and hopelessness among the Palestinians. However, Europe and the United States should know that pressuring Israel to agree to a suicidal peace deal which will lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state and dividing Jerusalem will not save the West from radical Islam but will strengthen the radicals by weakening Israel which is one of the few countries successfully fighting terror. Associating with, negotiating with, sympathizing with and granting concessions to the Palestinian Authority, only reassures ISIS that Europe and the United States is not serious about defeating Muslim terror and eventually can be weakened to embrace them too. Trump seems to be as obsessed as the Europeans and is singlemindedly using his diplomatic efforts to solve the Palestinian Israeli conflict, instead of uniting world efforts to advance the cause of defeating the Islamic State, Iran, its proxies Hizb’allah and Hamas, and their sympathizers. First, Trump has met Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, twice in the last month, honoring him warmly in the White House and in the City of Bethlehem. For those who do not remember, Abbas was for over 30 years the No. 2 to Yasser Arafat, one of the worst terrorists in history, responsible for the killings of thousands of innocent Jews. Second, while visiting Israel, Trump refused to state that the Western Wall or Jerusalem are part of Israel to appease Abbas and convince him to enter peace negotiations. Moreover, President Trump decided to break his promise to Israel to relocate the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in order not to inflame Arab or Palestinian violence. Breaking promises to an ally and a democracy because of threats of terror do not increase the American deterrence power or lead to ultimate victory. Undermining an ally while showing desperation for a deal with terrorists only strengthens them. The motivation of the PLO and Islamic terrorists worldwide is clear. They are engaging in an end of days’ clash between the Muslim world ruled by Sharia law and the Quran, and the Western world characterized by individual liberties, equality, the rule of law, and value for life. Europe has already lost the struggle against radical Islam because of political correctness and fear of rejecting it in all its forms. How much more blood must be shed for the United States and Trump to understand that even if there was a so-called ultimate peace deal and the creation of a Palestinian state, there would still not be peace for the West or Israel with radical Islam but an invitation to more terror? Shoula Romano Horing is an Israeli born and raised attorney and is available for national speaking engagements. Her blog: www.shoularomanohoring.com